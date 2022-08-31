The whereabouts and status of a man who claimed to be shot in the chest remains unknown to local law enforcement.
Giles County Sheriff’s Lt. Shane Hunter said a woman reported coming across a male subject along Bodenham Road Monday night (Aug. 29) laying in the roadway outside his vehicle. The woman said the man had on a ski mask and claimed he had been shot in the chest.
