Giles County has seen a lot of activity with the new transload rail facility, retail interests and several prospects visiting.

A prospect that would employ 120 people was requesting 50 acres and rail and another potential project that would hire 380 people, would also require 50 acres, be two separate facilities and a $136 million investment, Giles County Economic Development Commission (EDC) Director David Hamilton said during the EDC’s recent board meeting, adding that Lot 15 and Lot 5 will be submitted for that. 

