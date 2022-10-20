Giles County has seen a lot of activity with the new transload rail facility, retail interests and several prospects visiting.
A prospect that would employ 120 people was requesting 50 acres and rail and another potential project that would hire 380 people, would also require 50 acres, be two separate facilities and a $136 million investment, Giles County Economic Development Commission (EDC) Director David Hamilton said during the EDC’s recent board meeting, adding that Lot 15 and Lot 5 will be submitted for that.
Lot 15 was also submitted for an automotive project requesting a 20-30 acre tract that would be 300 jobs, and the Edelman building was submitted for a prospect looking to lease near rail that would employ about 30 people, he said.
Hamilton said one project that toured the Edelman building and another that had scheduled a tour but canceled decided they wanted to be closer to Nashville.
Integrity has two acres that goes up into Lot 15, and a trade has been proposed by the Industrial Development Board (IDB) for two acres that align better with the tract and make Lot 15 more rectangular, he said.
Hamilton said Patriot Rails has “installed a state-of-the-art conveyor system to unload their railcars.”
“It can unload a railcar into a big dump truck in 15 minutes,” he said, adding that the business has also asked him about buying the rest of the land there to install two more rail spurs and possibly build a 100,000-square-foot warehouse.
Hamilton said he had approached the city of Pulaski about transferring that land to the IDB so it can negotiate that sale.
He is also working on a project requiring 20 acres for a manufacturing facility to recycle tires and he would be submitting details to them about a site, he said.
Retail interest has picked up with a representative from Fourteen Foods contacting Hamilton about locations. A couple of options at the interstate and three in town were submitted for that, and a grocery store that had considered locating in Pulaski probably will not after a request to buy land was countered by the owner offering a long-term lease, Hamilton said. He added that 5-6 acres were requested and there are no lots that large on College Street.
“That is our biggest challenge right now…” he said. “But we’ll keep looking.”
Hamilton said the former Murco building is now vacant and is expected to be put on the market.
The unemployment rate for Giles County in August was 3.4, down from 4 percent. Lincoln County was 3.3, Lawrence 3.7, Marshall 3.4, Maury 3.2, the state 3.4 and national average was 3.7 percent.
“I think most all the counties in the state went down this month from what I understand,” Hamilton said.
In other business during its meeting Sept. 28, the Economic Development Commission:
• Approved a banking resolution to take Melissa Greene off the bank signature card and add County Executive Graham Stowe.
• Heard it was Joyce Woodard’s last meeting as a board member. Woodard thanked all the board members for all she had learned about economic development from her time on the board.
• Heard the Elkton Fire Department will be having its annual stew Saturday, Nov. 5.
• Heard PES has finished its LED light project in Pulaski, is almost finished in Ardmore and will be moving to Elkton and Minor Hill soon.
PES has also installed a free WI-FI hot spot in Lynnville and Minor Hill, with Elkton to receive it next.
“It’s meant to be used for our school kids,” PES CEO Scott Newton said.
He said PES will be moving forward with its $33 million fiber grant and according to those funds from that grant “just about the entire county is covered.”
“By August of 2025, I’d say about 95 percent of the county should have access to highspeed internet.”
• Heard the Rotary Club Casino Night will be Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Mule Barn.
• Heard October is Cyber Security month, and the Giles Chamber will be having a training session Oct. 24 (more information to follow), Halloween on the Square will be Saturday, Oct. 29, and the Chili Cook Off Thursday, Nov. 10.
