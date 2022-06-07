If you want your trash to be picked up, make sure your polycart is facing the proper direction for the arm of the garbage truck to retrieve it.
During the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s work session Monday, City Administrator Terry Harrison said the lids on these carts are getting broken and trash is going into the streets because of improper placement.
“When a worker from the street department comes to me and says we are spending a ton of money on lids and time… then it’s got to be a problem,” Harrison said.
The polycarts have an arrow to display what direction they should face, he said, adding that drivers will start taking pictures of the carts that are facing the wrong direction and pass them by.
“When they say, ‘come back and pick it up, y’all missed my cart,’ we will say, ‘we will be back next week if it is pointed the right direction,’” Harrison said.
If it was an occasional occurrence, he said it would not be as big of a problem; but since it is being brought to his attention, it is happening too much.
Mayor Pat Ford said rates would possibly have to be increased if the problem were to persist.
“Because you gotta’ pay for it somehow,” Ford said.
The polycart’s wheels should be facing the house, so when the arm dumps the trash, the lid opens correctly.
July 4th
After asking the board if they had received her email and most of them responding they had not, retired teacher and Pulaski resident Willa Smith passed out packets to the city council.
Included within those packets were pictures of Maplewood Cemetery and a hard copy of her email.
Smith said she felt there had been some confusion with where the fireworks are going to be shot for the July 4th celebration and “people thinking it has been moved” and she linked the confusion with it being phrased in the CITIZEN as in an “adjacent field.”
“You moved the spot…,” Smith said. “We don’t need the spot moved from one place in the cemetery to another place in the cemetery, we need to move it out of the cemetery.
“It should never have been there.”
She said the board had had almost a year to find a new location.
“We can do better, Pulaski, Giles County,” Smith said. “I know we can. You can find somewhere else to launch fireworks than the cemetery.”
Smith also brought to the board’s attention that the cemetery is on the historical registry.
“Moving from one spot to simply another spot in the cemetery does not clear the issue,” as stated in the printed version of Smith’s email.
Smith said the fireworks celebration is desecrating graves.
“It is a cemetery, a final resting place,” the email goes on to state, adding that “it is not too late to change the location…”
In Smith’s email, she states that the Agri Park could be the location for this year’s firework show.
Smith asked the board members to look over and read the information provided to them in the packets.
Trails
The board discussed the possibility of creating hiking and mountain bike trails in an area of 100-plus acres of land jointly owned by the city and county behind the Giles County Jail.
Harrison said there are some grants for these trails, and it was suggested a fund-raiser could help cover the facilitator’s portion.
While the city is sending the information to the county and the county is discussing the prospect, he said a presentation with more details could be given to the board.
In other business during its meeting June 6, the city council:
• Heard an update from Pulaski Electric System (PES) CEO Scott Newton.
• Discussed the need to more closely define an upstairs residence in any commercial district.
Alderman Larry Worsham said that “it’s been very gray” and “needs to be black and white.”
• Heard the Splash Park at the Pulaski Recreation Center had more than 650 people visit on Saturday and Sunday.
• Heard suggestions were needed for one appointment to the Industrial Development Board and one to the Pulaski Housing Authority.
• Heard the Minor Hill Utility District was required to have a contract with the city for them to apply for a rural development grant.
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, June 14, at noon. Items on the agenda include:
• Consider decreasing the speed on U.S. Highway 31 South to 45 miles per hour from Chapel Road to the bypass.
After receiving a request for a driveway connection, it was determined the speed limit would need to be reduced and a speed study was done.
According to a vehicle speed detector, Harrison said 95 percent of vehicles were already going 45 miles per hour or less in this area.
Chief of Police John Dickey said the speed was already recommended 45 miles per hour coming northbound because of the curve.
• Consider a parade permit for Giles County NAACP for Sunday, June 19.
• Consider 2022-23 appropriations.
• A public hearing and ordinance for the 2022-23 budgets.
