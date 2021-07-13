County Executive Melissa Greene said land availability has been a problem since the beginning with the development of Exit 14.
Speaking during a county commission Property Committee meeting, Greene said the county still has a permit for a wastewater treatment plant and is keeping it up-to-date every year for the 31.5-acre lot the county owns at the exit, which is located at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 64.
The companies presently operating at the exit are requesting sewer, Greene said, adding that she has received letters from all of them.
The operation cost is not the problem, Greene explained, but the depreciation that would be stretched out over 40 years means the cost of constructing a wastewater treatment facility would have to be divided between the five customers at Exit 14.
Greene said she plans to get updated costs from CTAS for construction to know how much those five businesses would have to pay. The estimate can then be presented to the companies for them to determine if they think they can afford the monthly payments.
If the businesses express interest, Greene said she would bring it back to the committee.
It was again discussed that combining all the water districts would be the most viable option to offset the sewer cost.
Citizen Bill Young, who created the Friends of Exit 14 Facebook page, said Cracker Barrel has been interested in land near the exit and sewage controls that growth.
“It’s going to take a couple years to get the WWTP built out there,” Young said, adding that it’s likely more businesses will be at the exit at that time to help split the cost.
“It’s been easier to say why we can’t do it than it is to say, ‘hey, let’s look at this,’” he said. “It’s time to do the hard work.”
“This county is fixing to grow whether people want it to or not,” Young said, and insisted that the time is right.
In other business during its July 2 meeting, the property committee:
• Heard Greene had received requests for the leasing of two county properties: the top side of the Spring Property and the property at Exit 14 for the WWTP. She said the Spring Property request was to use it for hay or cattle but with it being so grown up, it would not be good for that, nor is the access to it.
She said the request to lease the WWTP is from someone wanting to cut and work the land with the understanding that the county would give them 30-days-notice if they decided to start work for a treatment plant.
After discussing the Spring Property lacked access to water and a key would have to be provided for access to it, the committee denied the lease of the property.
The committee approved to put the WWTP property out for public bid for hay cutting rights.
• Heard the Bodenham Community Club had been advised by a contractor to not use the septic system that is already there but to put in their own. The bathroom and kitchen will then be on the west side and plans will need to be drawn for that.
The pavilion is now expected to be used as a picnic area while a new building on the property is to be constructed for the Bodenham Community Center. The committee heard a member of the Bodenham community offered to match the money that had been invested into the building for an entirely new building.
Greene said she wanted it to come back to the committee for their approval. The committee approved the change in location of the building and the new drawings.
• Heard the ambulance service is looking for property for a new building and went over two possible locations.
“No matter where we move, we are going to be farther away from one person than the other,” EMS Director Roy Griggs said. “After 10 to 15 years of this, I’d be grateful to anywhere we can put a new place because we are in bad need of it.”
Griggs encouraged the committee to consider response time.
The committee approved for Greene to inquire about a discussed location for price and condition.
• Approved to send to the budget committee the paving of the EMS parking lot.
