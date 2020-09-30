No immediate changes will be made to the room in the Giles County Courthouse used by juries that bears the name of a group dedicated to the preservation of Civil War era history, including many Confederacy related items.
However, the Giles County Commission’s Property Committee left open the opportunity to diversify the items in the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) Room in the Courthouse to allow for a more inclusive reflection of Giles County’s history in the 1860-70 era.
The issue was brought to the committee by county commissioners who were contacted by their constituents concerning the UDC Room and the Confederate related items in it.
According to committee discussions, two items — a Confederate flag and a picture of Confederate President Jefferson Davis — were specifically mentioned as items to relocate from the room.
The UDC Room is on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. It is used by the court system in Giles County as a room for jury deliberation. Using the room containing what some consider symbols of racism for jury deliberation was challenged recently in Giles County Circuit Court by local attorney Evan Baddour, whose motion for new trial states his black American client “was prejudiced by the jury being required to deliberate in a setting adorned in Confederate memorabilia, in violation of his right to have an impartial jury decide his case in a neutral setting.” 22nd Judicial District Judge Stella Hargrove denied the motion for a new trial.
Baddour said the case is in the early phases of the appeals process and will be heard in 2021 by the state Court of Criminal Appeals in Nashville.
Cathy Wood, president of the Giles County United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter, spoke at the recent property committee meeting giving the history of the UDC’s affiliation with the room and the history of the items in it.
Wood provided documents from 1909, just after the current Courthouse was built, that she said shows the room was given to the UDC at that time. The flag and picture mentioned were given to the UDC chapter over the years, she said.
Wood also provided the committee with a copy of the State of Tennessee’s Heritage Protection Act that she said protects the UDC Room and its contents.
“Instead of taking things down, let’s add to,” Wood said. “We are not racists. We want to recognize everybody.”
To her point, Wood reminded the committee that 11 years ago the Giles County UDC found 18 black Confederate soldiers buried in Giles County. The group raised the money to get markers for the soldiers’ graves and held dedications, Wood said.
Questions arose as to whether the room belongs to the UDC or just the use of the room. It was discussed that because no deed has been found for the Courthouse itself, no deed would exist for a room inside it. Wood said the county commission gave the room to the UDC indefinitely.
County Commissioner Erin Curry said adding items to the room to provide a more diverse representation of history would be a huge statement if the items cannot be removed.
Specifically, Curry suggested three items be added to the room — a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, a copy of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution that abolished slavery and a copy of the play “Boycott” that has been presented at Martin Methodist College to, as Curry put it, “kind of balance the history of that room.”
When asked if the UDC would object to the relocation of the items in the room, Wood said they would.
“That’s part of our history and everybody else’s history,” she said. “You can’t blank it out. We are more than proud to add to, not take away.”
The motion was made to leave the UDC Room as it is and leave it open to add more historical items. That motion passed by a vote of 5-2. Commissioners Larry Worsham and David Adams voted against the motion. Both pointed to the state’s Heritage Protection Act. Worsham said he doesn’t believe under the Act the county has the authority to do anything with the room, adding or taking away, without first getting approval through the state.
Wood said the proper procedure to add items to the room from the 1860-70 period is to contact the local UDC first. The UDC will bring those items before the Property Committee.
To contact Wood, email horselady602@yahoo.com.
