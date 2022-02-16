Five items in the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) room in the Giles County Courthouse will be removed and placed in a secure, public location.
County Executive Melissa Greene said, after a meeting with Giles County Chapter UDC President Cathy Wood and other members of the UDC, it was determined that removing the items was the best option.
“That was their primary goal,” Greene said. “They want the history available for people to learn from it and see it and get exposure to what our history is.”
The new location of the items was not revealed at this time and removing the items may require a waiver, Greene said, adding that a state law, the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act, might include an appeals process as well.
“With both the county and UDC being agreeable, I think it will just be a matter of it is going to take us a while to go through the steps, but that’s the way we have to do it,” Greene said.
While the items on the walls are owned by the UDC, the door was donated to the Courthouse and may require a different process, Greene said.
“We have a safe and secure place, and we would love to get the items out ASAP,” Wood said.
County attorney Lucy Henson said the waiver process could take up to 180 days and was “just a matter of how we get there.”
The County Commission’s Property Committee approved for the UDC to remove its items as soon as it is legally possible.
UT Southern Classroom
The property committee also voted to send to the full commission in the next few months allowing UT Southern to use the county’s spring property for its biology program.
“They are just interested in using it for their students for a learning classroom atmosphere,” Greene said, adding that it was hard for them to consistently have access to farmland for study purposes.
“We just need a place that we can actually do this type of meaningful observation work,” Dr. Shanna Hanes said.
“I think this is an opportunity where we can let that spring be used for educational purposes,” Commissioner Roger Reedy said, adding that it could “be preserved.”
In other business during its meeting Feb. 10, the committee:
• Approved leasing property — about 25 acres of “usable” land — at Exit 14 for hay and will be advertising and accepting bids for three years.
• Heard that some concrete and fencing work will be done at the Giles County Animal Shelter for about $10,000 to come from the $100,000 that was set aside for a new building.
