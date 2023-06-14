Claiming she was not allowed access granted by the U.S. Constitution to speak publicly to her intended audience, a local woman has filed a lawsuit against Giles County and County Executive Graham Stowe asking for $2 million from each.

Tonya Guthrie’s complaint, received through her attorney Larry L. Crain, was filed in U.S. District Court in Nashville on June 6, just three days after the events on the Pulaski Square and Giles County Courthouse grounds around which the lawsuit is centered.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.