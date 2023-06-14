Claiming she was not allowed access granted by the U.S. Constitution to speak publicly to her intended audience, a local woman has filed a lawsuit against Giles County and County Executive Graham Stowe asking for $2 million from each.
Tonya Guthrie’s complaint, received through her attorney Larry L. Crain, was filed in U.S. District Court in Nashville on June 6, just three days after the events on the Pulaski Square and Giles County Courthouse grounds around which the lawsuit is centered.
Responding to a request for comment, Stowe released the following statement: “Given the pending litigation, it is best for the county that I not comment on the allegations at this time.”
On Jan. 24, the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition was granted a City of Pulaski parade permit to hold a Pride parade on and around most of the Pulaski Square to celebrate and support the local LGBTQIA+ community. One day later, with the county having no knowledge of the GCIC event, Tonya Guthrie was granted a reservation to the gazebo on the north side of the Courthouse grounds at the same time, on the same day, directly adjacent and within feet of the street where the GCIC event was to be held.
In March, GCIC representatives sent a letter to most county and city leaders expressing their concerns about the simultaneous use of the gazebo and the streets around the Square. They claimed that Guthrie holds anti-LGBTQIA+ beliefs and noted their safety concerns surrounding the simultaneous conflicting uses.
In April, Giles County Executive Graham Stowe sent a letter to Guthrie advising that her reservation for the gazebo had been revoked, citing historic use of the Square and Courthouse for the past 30 years under the city’s parade permitting process. Stowe also cited “very troubling social media traffic regarding the event” and heightened safety awareness in his revocation letter; further stating that Guthrie could reserve any other county property that didn’t conflict with the GCIC event.
At the end of May, a potential federal lawsuit was released publicly threatening to sue the county and Stowe and asking a judge to require the county to reinstate her reservation. Guthrie’s attorney said the county had until May 26 to reverse the reservation revocation or the injunctive relief through the court would be sought.
With one week remaining until the event, Stowe responded to questions about a possible agreement concerning the June 3 events with a rendering of the Pulaski Square and Courthouse area with red and blue areas added. Stowe explained that the blue areas on the north, west and south sides of the Pulaski Square would be used by the GCIC and the red area on the east side of the Courthouse steps would be used by Guthrie. The gazebo was to be used as a post for law enforcement and/or first responders.
Guthrie’s complaint confirms that negotiations were held between her attorney and an attorney for the county that resulted in a letter of understanding signed May 26, the terms of which allowed Guthrie access to the east side Courthouse steps and lawn.
“At the time Mrs. Guthrie accepted the defendants’ restriction of her access to the carved out portion of this public forum, no other group had been granted access to any other portion of the Giles County Courthouse steps or lawn previously reserved to Mrs. Guthrie in January of 2023,” the lawsuit states.
On June 3, the GCIC held its event on what appeared to be mostly the west side of the Pulaski Square. A group with signs occupied the east side of the Courthouse grounds. According to reports, the events were held simultaneously without significant problems.
Guthrie’s lawsuit was filed June 6 claiming her right of free speech and free exercise of religion on the Public Square were abridged on the basis of the content and viewpoint of her speech.
The complaint claims that two days prior to the June 3 events, which would have been after the letter of understanding was signed, the GCIC was given “exclusive access” to much of the same Courthouse grounds that had been previously reserved for Guthrie. The complaint claims those areas of the Courthouse grounds were given to GCIC to use for its stage and main assembly area.
“At the same time, the defendants curtailed the plaintiff’s speech activity, confining it to a small area on the opposite side of the courthouse, facing away from public spectators attending the Pride Event where her speech was obscured from her audience and effectively silenced,” the lawsuit states. “The defendants deliberately deprived the plaintiff of any meaningful access to her intended audience.
“By granting preferential treatment to the coalition, while restricting the plaintiff’s access to this same public forum to present a Christian message regarding biblical views of marriage and family values, the defendants have engaged in content and viewpoint-based discrimination in violation of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment,” the lawsuit goes on to state.
The complaint states that on June 3 few, if any, spectators ventured to the east side of the Courthouse. At the same time, the GCIC “exercised full access to the courthouse steps on the side of the courthouse facing the public spectators and observers of the event.”
The suit claims that granting and unilaterally revoking Guthrie’s reservation and later granting preference to another group to use the area constitutes content-based and viewpoint-based discrimination.
The complaint calls the actions “careless or reckless and deliberate indifference to the plaintiff’s clearly established constitutional rights of free speech and assembly as protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”
Citing multiple case references, the complaint claims that restricting or treating religious viewpoints differently, or according them less protection as a matter of policy is viewpoint discrimination.
It claims that the county’s lack of a policy to use the Courthouse grounds gives the county executive broad power to discriminate.
“Nor is avoiding offense to gay, lesbian or transgender individuals an acceptable justification for religious viewpoint discrimination,” the complaint states with the related case precedence cited.
The lawsuit goes on to claim that, in addition to her First Amendment right to free speech, Guthrie’s 14th Amendment right to due process of a constitutionally valid process was abridged.
Guthrie asks for compensatory damages of $2 million against Giles County and $2 million against Stowe as well as punitive and nominal damages and attorney’s fees.
The county and Stowe will be given the opportunity to file a response to the claims made in Guthrie’s complaint. No information was available at press time Monday (June 12) as to the assignment or status of the case.
