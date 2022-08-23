A suspect is in custody in connection with two separate kidnapping and carjacking incidents in Pulaski Sunday night and Monday morning.
Jaquan Jerome Berry, 31, faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and two counts of carjacking, according to Pulaski Police Lt. Kenneth Bass, who reported that one incident occurred at Walgreens around 6:15 p.m. Sunday and the second around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning. Bass said police are also investigating rape charges.
The first incident reportedly occurred Sunday evening at Walgreens in Pulaski, which is near the UT Southern campus. It prompted a campus alert from UT Southern, which was then shared by people across social media throughout the evening.
“On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, an unknown African American male attempted to kidnap a woman at gunpoint,” the alert states. “The assailant was not known to the victim. He was not successful, his whereabouts are unknown.”
The suspect eluded attempts to locate him Sunday evening, but Bass said in the early morning hours Monday Berry successfully abducted a woman. The victim was reportedly raped, which Bass said is still under investigation.
Berry was located in Maury County and taken into custody on previous unrelated charges, holding him as charges were sought in the two local incidents.
As of press time yesterday (Tuesday) Berry was being held in the Maury County Jail. No information was available as to a court date.
