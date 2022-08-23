Berry, Jaquan web.jpg

Jaquan Jerome Berry

A suspect is in custody in connection with two separate kidnapping and carjacking incidents in Pulaski Sunday night and Monday morning.

Jaquan Jerome Berry, 31, faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and two counts of carjacking, according to Pulaski Police Lt. Kenneth Bass, who reported that one incident occurred at Walgreens around 6:15 p.m. Sunday and the second around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning. Bass said police are also investigating rape charges.

