The Giles County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) has started the process of looking at the best way to proceed with the county’s land use management plan.
In 2003, the Giles County Commission passed a land use management plan in an effort to protect the county from nuisance industries that were looking to locate here.
Although the plan was passed, it was never enforced, something discovered last year when Giles County Executive Melissa Greene started receiving calls asking her to enforce it.
In response to Greene’s query about the land use management plan, the regional planning commission began researching, and earlier this year voted to do away with two-thirds of it. However, county attorney Lucy Henson advised the RPC to seek a specialist in that type of law to determine what parts of the land use management plan should be removed for it to continue to protect the county against unwanted land use.
With a change in the members of the regional planning commission in September came a consultation meeting and training session with Sam Edwards, a former state attorney who specializes in land use laws.
Edwards advised the planning commission that the current land use management plan as it is written could result in the county being sued. He went on to suggest that the planning commission determine if they want to try to use the land use management plan they have and rewrite it or keep the current land use management plan until a new one can be created.
At its October meeting, the planning commission took that first step, voting unanimously to keep the current land use management plan in place while starting over with a completely new plan.
“I think we need a totally new document,” Planning Commission Chairman Erin Curry said. “That way we can start over with fresh eyes and ears and do what the county needs now, not what the county needed in 2003.”
Greene told planning commission members that her office is getting more and more calls concerning zoning.
“I had four phone calls yesterday with just zoning questions,” Greene said. “Four in one day. This is something we’ve been talking about for a year. I’ve got the same land use management plan in front of me and I know it’s not going to be a quick process, but we’ve got to get this done. I’m on a daily basis telling people we don’t know what we’re doing I don’t know what else to tell them.”
While acknowledging the need for immediacy, planning commission members also expressed the reality that the process of creating a new land use management plan will not be a quick one.
Roger Reedy, a current county commissioner and member of the planning commission, who was also a member of the planning commission and county commission when the land use management plan passed in 2003, said the need to protect Giles County remains as strong or stronger than it was then.
“What we’re dealing with is happening all over the region,” Reedy said.
After its vote to start a new land use management plan, the planning commission determined to reach out to Edwards for guidance while also seeking out land use management plans from other counties.
Whatever land use management plan is created by the regional planning commission will ultimately require final approval from the Giles County Commission.
“You have to go to the county commission with a new document and say here is the document for a pass or fail,” Greene said. “That’s it. It’s not we want to take out paragraphs. The county commission says yes or no and that’s it on whatever is presented by this body.”
In other business, the planning commission began the process of creating its bylaws at Edwards’ advice. Once finalized, these bylaws would be used along with the county’s subdivision regulations by the planning commission.
The Giles County Regional Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Courthouse Annex.
— Staff Reports
