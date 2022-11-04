The 2022 elections brought in new Giles County commissioners who are now learning what exactly their roles entail and what their responsibilities are on the commission committees on which they serve.
The commission’s Law Enforcement Committee met recently to discuss an overview of those duties, funding and the 2022 budget.
“What I see as the responsibilities is to basically make sure these gentlemen have everything they need to do their job to the best of their ability for the citizens of Giles County without giving them everything they want and spending all the money they can think of,” Committee Chair David Wamble said. “It’s a balancing act. We want these people to have everything they need.”
“One other thing we’ve learned my first year I was on the commission is we are not here to micromanage,” he said. “We are here to approve their budget, to approve their requests in a blanket type way.”
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said he and Wamble had discussed having at least three meetings a year.
“We have needs that we address, and we like for you to know about it,” Helton said, adding that he encourages the commissioners “to come out here and do a ride along” and to observe the jail as well.
“You can come in the door anytime and meet with our folks, see what we are doing here,” he said.
Helton said one matter being discussed with the state is communication problems.
When asked what was causing the disruption with communications, Giles County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brandon Beard said, “they [the FCC as said later by Capt. Joseph Purvis] cut the bandwidth in half and that killed some of the coverage.”
“Hopefully, this can be addressed in the near future,” Helton said.
“We are also working on that same process from the commission’s side,” Wamble said.
While the committee was not asked to approve anything at this time, they were told requests would be coming soon.
“They always say surround yourself with good people, I appreciate all of our folks, especially our command staff here,” Helton said. “These guys are awesome.”
Wamble asked Giles County Finance Office Deputy Nancy Griffin to explain how the sheriff’s department is funded.
Griffin said, “they generate fees through the court” when arrests are made, half the litigation tax (totaling $238,000 last year) can be used for courtroom security and certain projects, “a small amount” from the sex offender registration fee, revenue for allowing inmates to have phones, tablets and commissary, for boarding prisoners and two grants totaling $225,000 from the Ingram Foundation that fund a deputy and investigator.
In other business during its meeting Oct. 18, the committee:
• Heard the 126-bed jail currently has 110 inmates and was over 200 prior to the pandemic.
Wamble said talks of expanding the jail were disrupted due to COVID-19.
“It’s definitely inching back up, so you always have to keep in the back of your mind that this facility is going to have to be expanded at some point,” he said.
“There is room to grow here,” Helton said.
• Heard inflation has impacted the cost of food for the inmates.
“It’s costing us as much to feed 110 now as it did 200,” Beard said.
• Heard a body scanner has been installed and is in use at the facility.
Beard said that the scanner that “pretty much shows everything” is encouraged to reduce smuggling of weapons and drugs.
• Heard the cameras at the sheriff’s department are over 10 years old and in need of replacing.
• Heard the department is not receiving many applications and about worries of impending leadership gaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.