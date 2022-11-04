Commission Preview

The 2022 elections brought in new Giles County commissioners who are now learning what exactly their roles entail and what their responsibilities are on the  commission committees on which they serve.

The commission’s Law Enforcement Committee met recently to discuss an overview of those duties, funding and the 2022 budget.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.