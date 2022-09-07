Giles County parent Chrystal Finney has filed a suit against the Giles County Board of Education and Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard, alleging negligence and discrimination. The lawsuit centers around an incident that occurred on Aug. 13, 2021 during which Finney says her special needs daughter was assaulted on the grounds of Richland High School in Lynnville by a “gang” of her peers, but also alleges a pattern of negligence and abuse from both students and educators, including examples of verbal and physical assault dating back to 2013.
In a video posted to YouTube, Finney outlines what she claims are the details of the 2021 attack, during which students allegedly whipped her daughter with sticks and threw a water bottle that struck her head, causing lacerations and bruises. The incident occurred during a 55-minute outdoor recreational period, and the injuries were not noted until the girl was picked up by her mother after school, Finney said.
Finney’s YouTube video depicts the alleged movements of the students, and the vantage point of eight school employees who were reportedly on duty supervising the students that day. Finney also shows cell phone videos reportedly taken by students that day. Finney comments that in her opinion the students and staff were not satisfactorily disciplined. The students were “out of ISS and tormenting her again before her injuries had even healed,” Finney alleges.
Finney’s daughter, who was 13 and in seventh grade at the time of the attack, was previously diagnosed with several disabilities, which, according to the lawsuit, include, “Autism Spectrum Disorder, Asperger’s syndrome, Obsessive Compulsive disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, fine motor delays and sensory processing deficit.” The student had both a 504 plan and Individual Education Plan (IEP) in place related to these diagnoses, according to the Finney’s lawsuit. These plans are protections that are put in place to ensure students with disabilities receive services and accommodations that allow for a successful educational experience.
The lawsuit lists more than a dozen communications Finney claims took place with various school employees that describe alleged incidents of bullying and requests for help in preventing further attacks.
This, along with the 504/IEP plans, form the basis of Finney’s argument that the school system was willfully indifferent about her daughter’s experience and was negligent in not taking “meaningful action to prevent the further harassment and attacks.”
The lawsuit also lists an alleged second incident that occurred in October 2021, shortly after the August assault, during which Finney says her daughter was attacked in the band room, suffering scratches and other injuries.
Four counts are enumerated in the lawsuit, in which Finney’s daughter is referred to as JF. The first alleges that “JF’s harassment and bullying was so severe and pervasive that it altered the condition of her education and created an abusive educational environment,” and that the inaction of the defendants to address this bullying was discrimination under the Title II Americans With Disabilities Act and §504 Rehabilitation Act Of 1973.
The second count expands the alleged negligence to include willful indifference by the defendants by not addressing alleged sexual harassment and bullying that took place, including “derogatory slurs related to her gender and/or sexual orientation,” which the suit says is tantamount to discrimination under Title IX, 20 U.S.C. § 1681.
The final two counts in the suit allege negligence on behalf of the defendants in failing to “properly train the staff members to identify, report and protect students from bullying, harassment and physical assault” as well as failing to ensure that students were “supervised during times that [they] are present on campus for school activities, and upon entry and departure from campus.”
“What was allowed to happen to my daughter, can not be allowed to happen to any child, ever again,” Finney said.
The lawsuit seeks financial compensation related to the emotional and educational damages Finney says her daughter suffered, but also asks that the Giles County School System create policies to prevent future bullying. These include requiring third-party “anti-bullying training and education programs for school administrators, teachers and students emphasizing the inclusion of all students,” adding harassment and bullying to the Zero Tolerance Offense policy, and school staff specifically designated to monitor, address and track bullying across the school system.
Finney said her daughter’s story is not isolated, and that she has heard from other parents in the district who have had similar experiences.
”Incidents are not being correctly dealt with by the very people we, as parents, put our trust in to care and protect our children while they are in those public schools,” Finney
The student is now enrolled at a private school.
Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard, School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool and School Board Attorney Tim Underwood declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.
