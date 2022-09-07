Giles County parent Chrystal Finney has filed a suit against the Giles County Board of Education and Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard, alleging negligence and discrimination. The lawsuit centers around an incident that occurred on Aug. 13, 2021 during which Finney says her special needs daughter was assaulted on the grounds of Richland High School in Lynnville by a “gang” of her peers, but also alleges a pattern of negligence and abuse from both students and educators, including examples of verbal and physical assault dating back to 2013. 

In a video posted to YouTube, Finney outlines what she claims are the details of the 2021 attack, during which students allegedly whipped her daughter with sticks and threw a water bottle that struck her head, causing lacerations and bruises. The incident occurred during a 55-minute outdoor recreational period, and the injuries were not noted until the girl was picked up by her mother after school, Finney said.

