A potential federal lawsuit has been released publicly with claims against Giles County and County Executive Graham Stowe in connection with the revocation of a reservation to use the county Courthouse grounds and gazebo June 3.
In the complaint obtained through her attorney, plaintiff Tonya Guthrie accuses the county and Stowe of “abridging her right of free speech on the public square in Pulaski, Tenn.”
The lawsuit, which her attorney Larry L. Crain said was to be filed in federal court, claims that Guthrie was granted a June 3 reservation for access to the lawn and gazebo on the grounds of the Giles County Courthouse Jan. 25.
“The Plaintiff sought access to this public forum for the sole purpose of engaging in peaceful assembly, prayer and other forms of religious speech activity,” the complaint states.
It goes on to claim that the defendants unilaterally revoked Guthrie’s reservation, barring her from access to the public forum due to speculative fears that her viewpoints would expose her to a risk of danger.
“The defendants also cited as a basis for revoking Ms. Guthrie’s reservation that a gay pride, drag queen group called ‘Giles County Inclusivity Coalition’ had been earlier granted a parade permit by a separate government entity, the City of Pulaski for the same day,” the complaint states.
The complaint asks for damages in the amount of $2 million, injunctive relief and attorney’s fees.
The facts as claimed in Guthrie’s complaint include:
• Giles County has no formal written policy for the reservation of county grounds.
• Guthrie intended to use the county property for prayer, playing religious music, singing hymns and other forms of peaceful, religious expression.
• Stowe granted Guthrie’s reservation for June 3.
• In April, Stowe sent a letter to Guthrie and her husband, Jason Guthrie, revoking her reservation, citing their personal safety, Pulaski’s parade permit preceding their request, legal precedent allowing only one “parade” gathering per day in the same general area and law enforcement and emergency responders using the area previously reserved.
The complaint opposes these reasons for revoking the reservation, stating that there is no indication Guthrie’s purpose would pose a threat of violent confrontation or disruption, that Guthrie was never given an opportunity to be heard before the county commission and that there is no evidence to suggest that her personal safety would be jeopardized.
Count I of the complaint claims Guthrie has suffered mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment and emotional injury due to the actions of the plaintiffs, asking for punitive and compensatory damages.
Count II claims the vague policy for the use of the courthouse grounds was arbitrarily enforced, effectively restricting Guthrie’s constitutional right to freedom of expression, asking for declaratory judgment that the policy is unconstitutional.
Count III claims that the actions of the defendants deprived Guthrie of her protected rights of freedom of expression as guaranteed in the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, asking for compensatory damages.
Count IV claims that the revocation of her reservation causes irreparable injury to her constitutional rights, and seeks a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief to stop the defendants from enforcing the revocation of the reservation.
“The county’s unilateral decision to revoke Ms. Guthrie’s reservation to this public forum, based on unarticulated and speculative fears that the religious viewpoints Ms. Guthrie intends to express would expose her to a risk of personal danger, is an infringement of Ms. Guthrie’s constitutionally-protected rights of free speech and assembly,” Crain said in a press release sent to the PULASKI CITIZEN from a social media account with Tonya Guthrie’s name.
“The public courthouse is quintessentially a public forum for the exercise of free speech, and the county is committing viewpoint discrimination by granting preference to a gay pride organization over a group espousing a Judeo-Christian message.”
Although not included in the copy of the complaint sent to the PULASKI CITIZEN, Crain said by phone Monday, the county has been given until Friday, May 26, to reverse the revocation of Guthrie’s reservation. Otherwise, he said, the injunctive relief from the court would be sought.
“The county maintains its position, and we cannot comment on pending or threatened litigation,” Stowe said through counsel when contacted by the PULASKI CITIZEN.
