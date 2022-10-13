Changing the time of full county commission meetings from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. was a hot topic during the recent Legislative Committee meeting.
Newly elected Commissioner Evan Baddour is now the chair of the committee that met Sept. 29 to specifically address the time change.
“From my perspective there seemed to be strong support among our constituents, the voters, at least during the campaign that the morning meeting times didn’t allow everyone who wanted to attend to attend these meetings and that perhaps changing it to late afternoon/evening would enable all those who might want to attend the full commission meetings to be able to attend,” Baddour said.
Newly elected commissioner and committee member Caleb Savage said 6 p.m. was requested by the people he spoke with and would allow those working 8 a.m.-4 p.m. or 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to attend the meetings.
“Hopefully, more people will attend, but in the end it’s not about more people attending, it’s about people having the right to attend and the ability to attend if they want to,” Savage said.
Commissioner Joyce Woodard said her problem with changing it to evenings was that department heads who get off at 4 p.m. would have to possibly go home and come back at 6 p.m.
She said she had also spoken with the sheriff’s department and that changing the time would possibly cause overtime for security in the Courthouse.
“With winter coming on, and as bad as they say winter is going to be, older folks are not going to get out and drive in the wintertime to come in,” Woodard said, adding that also those who have children playing ball and directors who may need to answer questions will not be there.
“They can go home and watch it on the Citizen rather then come back into town,” she said. “Most of them if they are going to come will have children that have homework to do. I think it will put a hardship on anybody that really wants to attend but can’t for several different reasons.”
“I think we need to keep in mind we serve the people of the county as do the department heads,” Gayle Jones, filling in for Matt Rubelsky, said, adding that she would be in favor of changing the meeting time to 6 p.m.
“My comment would be simply because of the department heads and the employees of the county,” Committee Member Judy Pruett said. “I think that it is a lot to ask of them after a full day’s work to come back to town.”
“They all have families as most of us do,” she said. “So, I’d be in favor of leaving it during business hours for the employees that need to be here.”
“I would just like to reiterate what Gayle said,” Committee Member Annelle Guthrie said. “The department heads also work for the people — the people of Giles County pay the taxes.”
“There are a lot of people that are at a hardship of having to get off work and then come back,” Guthrie said, adding that she wasn’t saying she was “100 percent for changing it” but maybe a hybrid option – one month one time and the next another time – could be a possibility.
“Like Caleb said, it is the number one thing that people told me about while I was campaigning,” she said.
Commissioner Brad Butler said that “the work is done here in the committees.”
“I would think it would almost be more beneficial to have the committee meetings in the evenings than to have the full commission meetings in the evenings,” Butler said.
Commissioner Erin Curry said that “it is in our rules that the committee meetings are set by the chairperson.”
She said when she tried several years ago to do different times “it didn’t go over well,” but she was in favor of evening meetings.
Committee Member Terry Jones said he too had heard from people that they would participate if the times were more accommodating.
“Most people that wants to be there; if they want to be there, they can be there,” Commissioner David Adams said, adding that “most people that are doing this complaining ain’t going to come anyway.”
“You know when you talk about changing where people can come to the meetings, what about people who work second shift,” Commissioner Tracy Wilburn said. “I worked second shift my whole life.
“You change one meeting for one person, then you are messing up someone else’s that wants to come…”
“That’s why the people elected 21 people to voice their opinion to you to make sure you vote the way that they see fit,” he said, adding that that was the reason they were bringing the time change up – because of the people’s requests.
“But that flexibility part, you can see it on TV right there at your own home,” Wilburn said.
County Executive Graham Stowe said he had spoken to department heads and some of them preferred 5 p.m. if it was going to be in the evenings.
He said comp time would have to be given to them the following morning.
“I don’t think there is going to be a great deal more public interaction, but we want to send the signal that we are open to them whether they work second shift or during the day,” Stowe said.
Other possibilities Stowe posed were a hybrid solution — “shift with the clocks” — or having a public town hall meeting for people to come talk to him and the commissioners.
“My personal intent here is to let the voters know that we are responsive to their concerns,” Baddour said.
The committee approved 5-to-2 to send changing the full commission meetings to 6 p.m. to the full commission. Voting for were commissioners Terry Jones, Guthrie, Savage, Gayle Jones and Baddour, voting against were Woodard and Pruett.
In other business during its meeting, the committee:
• Heard Rule 7 that allows the public to address the commission during full meetings was to be voted on annually during the full commission’s October meeting.
The committee approved sending to the full commission to keep Rule 7 active but strike that it needed to be renewed annually.
• Heard a request that the reading and research room in the new archive building be named after Clara M. Parker and Elizabeth White for their years of service.
The committee approved to send the request to the property committee.
• Heard the Giles County Library Board can choose to elect a commissioner to the board or not, and Gayle Jones has currently served on the Library Board.
She said she was uncertain about how long she would serve on the board since that normally runs for two terms and asked for the committee to address it since over $160,000 is given to the library from the county.
Jones said she also wanted the committee to consider if emails from the library such as the one she received about lobbying against sexually explicit materials in the school libraries was a violation or not.
Jones provided by-laws about that to the committee members.
• Heard after a request from Savage that Stowe would do research and present information on the Countywide Powers Act.
