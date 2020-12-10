The Giles County Commission may consider doing away with a nuisance law that was passed in 2003.
The commission’s Legislative Committee voted last week to recommend doing away with the law because it has rarely, if ever, been enforced.
“Over the years, we’ve never done anything with the nuisance law after passing it,” Legislative Committee Chairman Stoney Jackson said, adding he thought they should rescind it.
Jackson noted that the Giles County Regional Planning Commission has been working to revise the county’s Land Use Management Plan, and he suggested if it doesn’t go anywhere, they can come back to the nuisance law and look at it again.
Since some members were in favor of both in 2003, each were voted in, committee member Roger Reedy explained.
Jackson questioned who would even be responsible for enforcing the nuisance law and informed the committee that someone would probably have to be hired to fulfill that responsibility.
“Especially since the penalty is only $50, that’s not worth the effort,” County Executive Melissa Greene said.
Jackson suggested that the Land Use Management Plan already covers what the nuisance law encompasses anyway.
County Attorney Lucy Henson was asked if she felt rescinding the law was the proper thing to do.
“I do think we should because all we have is a resolution, we don’t have a regulatory scheme in place,” Henson said. “We can do that through the land use management.”
Henson suggested it might be too much to be working on a land use management plan and the nuisance law at the same time when the one could take care of both.
“It just seems to be a document that is out there that really has no use,” Henson said.
It was established that the document was 17 years old and had never been implemented.
It could be argued nothing had been done with this in 17 years, and the land use management is already being used, Greene said, and added that the nuisance law cannot be enforced anyway.
In other business, the committee:
• Approved a resolution requesting to add meat processing to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski Curriculum.
• Per audit, COVID-19 hazard pay had to include some rewrites or two employees would not receive this bonus. The rewrite was approved.
• Heard since the county commission has gone to monthly meetings, the county commission meeting this month would be during the week of Christmas.
The committee approved for future December meetings to be the second Monday of December instead of the third.
