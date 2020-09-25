Two local libraries will receive state technology grants to help better serve the citizens of Giles County.
Senate District 28 received a combined $11,249 in matching grants for five libraries including the Giles County and Ardmore public libraries. Technology grants are available for public libraries to replace or purchase technology, including computers, software, networking hardware or peripherals.
“Libraries are an important place for our communities to learn and grow together,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Libraries provide access to technology, something many of us take for granted. I’m proud of the role the Tennessee Library and Archives plays in increasing access to technology and education across our great state.”
The Giles County Public Library received the second largest of the five grants, totaling $2,531. Director Cindy Nesbitt said the grant will go toward the purchase of six desktop computers to replace existing public access computers.
“It means that we keep our technology equipment as up to date as possible,” Nesbitt said. “You know how things get out of date quickly with technology.”
New Ardmore Public Library Director Nickie Tucker said that the $964 matching grant her library received will go toward the purchase of three public desktop computers to replace older models and also the replacement of older surge protectors throughout the library.
“We’re very thankful to Tre Hargett and the state of Tennessee for this grant,” Tucker said. “It’s going to mean a lot for our library and just helps us keep our library up to date technology wise. We know now, especially, how important that is, and we are just thankful that we have received this because it does let us replace things or improve things so that we are staying up to date and helping our patrons the best we can.”
