The City of Pulaski budgets for the 2023-24 fiscal year passed on first reading at last week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The board considered the budgets and several other ordinances during its June 13 regular meeting. The meeting was presented live and remains available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and Pulaski Citizen Facebook Page.
If given final approval, the proposed budgets would go into effect July 1 and cover all aspects of city government and city services, including projects across most of the city’s departments. The budget calls for no increase in the city’s property tax rate, which will remain at 42.7 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
Highlights of the budgets include:
• $750,000 in paving.
• 5 percent employee cost of living raises.
• Multiple sidewalk and multimodal grants.
• City Hall Renovations.
• A new bridge on Cleveland Street.
• Rehab courts at Magazine Road and W.D. Savage parks and build new tennis courts and pickle ball courts.
The budgets passed unanimously on first reading. A public hearing on the budgets is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at the city council’s June 27 meeting to be followed by the second and possibly final vote.
Garbage Rates
The board also approved on first reading a Solid Waste Collection (garbage) rate increase of $3 per month for residential and $5 for commercial. This is the first increase in garbage collection rates in 10 years.
The first reading passed unanimously. A public hearing on the solid waste collection fees has been set for 12:25 p.m. at the city council’s June 27 meeting. A second vote is also scheduled.
Water and Sewer Rates
A water and sewer rate increase also passed first reading of the board unanimously. The minimum bill will increase by $3 and everything over the minimum will increase by 17 percent. Rising costs on projects needed to upgrade the water and wastewater systems are among the reasons for the increases.
A public hearing on the water and sewer rate increases has been set for 12:20 p.m. at the city council’s June 27 meeting. A second vote is also scheduled.
Appropriations
As part of the budget for 2023-24, the board approved on first reading $637,400 in appropriations to non-profit organizations and quasi-governmental agencies.
The appropriations as advertised in recent editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN are: Giles County Public Library ($137,800), Senior Citizens ($22,500), Giles County Chamber of Commerce ($31,500), New Canaan Ranch ($2,000), Child Development Center ($5,000), South Central Human Resource Agency ($1,300), Boys and Girls Club ($9,000), E-911 ($112,000), Economic Development Commission ($53,800), Historic Downtown Pulaski ($35,000), Kid’s Place ($5,000), The Shelter ($5,000), Giles County Schools ($200,000), The Pouring Spot ($2,000), Humane Association ($2,500), Giles County Fire and Rescue ($10,000), Community RFD ($1,000) and Giles County Veterans Alliance ($2,000).
A second and final vote on the appropriations is scheduled for the June 27 city council meeting.
City Hall Renovations
Pulaski City Hall is set to get a face lift soon as the board received bids on extensive work to be done on the municipal building.
Among the work to be done is removal of two large magnolia trees in front of city hall, front facade work, painting and more.
Fourteen companies bid on a variety of projects involved in the plan with Brindley Construction serving as construction manager.
The board referred the bids to Harrison and Brindley Construction with authority to award. Harrison said he will report their findings back to the board.
In other business during last week’s meeting, the city council:
• Approved advertising for bids for the construction of two tennis courts at Magazine Road Park. Bids are expected to be opened at the city council’s June 27 meeting.
• Approved applying for a grant for the construction of a hangar at Abernathy Field Airport. The current hangars are full.
• Approved the first reading of the city’s updated sewer use ordinance and set a public hearing on the updated ordinance for 12:10 p.m. at the city council’s June 27 meeting, where a second vote is also scheduled.
• Approved advertising for bids for two pickup trucks for the Pulaski Natural Gas Department. Bids should be ready to open at the June 27 meeting.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance annexing 1320 Riley Hill Road. The annexation has been approved by the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission. A public hearing on the annexation will be held at the city council’s June 27 meeting at 12:15 p.m. A second vote is also scheduled.
• Approved applying for an aeronautics grant for fencing at property purchased near the airport where trees have been cleared from the flight path. If received, 5 percent of the grant amount would be split between the city and the county.
Next Meeting
The city council is scheduled to meet in regular session Tuesday, June 27. The noon meeting is set to be presented live and on demand on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
In addition to the public hearings and ordinances to be considered, the agenda for the meeting includes:
• With the success of the unveiling ceremony at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza and the related celebrations last weekend, Mayor J.J. Brindley suggested the board consider making Juneteenth a city holiday.
A few years ago, the city council created a floating paid holiday in June for city employees, but Brindley said he believes it is time the city recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.
