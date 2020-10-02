The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Sept. 15 for the first time following their swearing-in.
Carnell McCandless was appointed by the board to be Vice Mayor. Christy Tolley was appointed Tourism Director and Event Planner for the City of Lynnville.
Mayor Robert White discussed the progress being made in Lynnville with regards to clean-up taking place in the park, restrooms and courtyard. The board discussed the recently discovered cemetery in the city park, which is being researched and restored.
The board voted to bid out jobs for meter reader and lawn service positions for the city. Notice will be published in the PULASKI CITIZEN for those positions and applications are available at Lynnville City Hall.
The Cowboy Church, represented by Dean Glossup, was approved to use the city park for a block party Nov. 1.
The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Lynnville Municipal Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.