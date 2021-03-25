At its monthly meeting, the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to turn over the town’s Blackberry Festival to the Lynnville Community Club.
The Community Club relinquished responsibility for the event a decade ago, but is now prepared to resume management of the event. After a brief discussion about the cost and profitability of the festival, the aldermen agreed to hand the event back to the Community Club.
Director of Tourism Christy Tolley mentioned that participating in the Blackberry Trail would be free for local businesses this year because they may be struggling due to the ongoing pandemic.
Mayor Robert White reported that the city cannot afford to hire a second, part-time maintenance person/meter reader as was previously approved by the board. Instead, the aldermen voted to hire Daniel Knight to conduct the water meter reading at the end of every month, with no additional hours or responsibilities.
The board went on to discuss the increase in water prices from Fairview Utility District, which provides a portion of the city’s water.
Lynnville Water Manager Dawn Baron said that the increase of 7 cents per 1,000 gallons could be absorbed into the profit margin the city uses to cover its overhead costs. She added that the minimum monthly fee for water service was raised in the last few years and cautioned against raising it again to protect community members on a fixed income.
Mayor White argued that the water service provided by Lynnville was the least expensive in the area.
The discussion was tabled until next month to allow for a more in-depth review of the financials.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted bids for tree trimming to be done in downtown Lynnville and to clear the right-of-way to install a power line to the water tower.
• Approved placing a blessing box in the town to receive and distribute donations. Details would be researched further.
• Discussed the initiation of the city property tax increase that had been approved by the prior administration, raising the tax rate from 0.5840 percent to 0.5986 percent.
• Heard from Chief of Police Mike Diaz that the new communications equipment was received and is greatly appreciated, adding that he has been receiving generous donations from surrounding police departments, and may even receive additional police cars donated by Brentwood, Murfreesboro or Chattanooga Police. He continues to work on the police department policies and procedures with support from the TBI and FBI.
• Confirmed dates for the Free Easter Egg Hunt at the city park Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. and a city-wide yard sale May 14-15, with a rain date of May 21-22.
