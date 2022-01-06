The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed issues surrounding the city’s water services and held a public forum to field suggestions for an upcoming block grant application Dec. 14.
City water rates will increase by 2 percent to reflect anticipated price increases from Fairview Utility District, which supplies the city’s water. The aldermen voted to approve the rate increase on first reading. The city anticipates needing to increase trash removal rates as well in the near future.
The adjustments needed to rectify accounting discrepancies that occurred in recent months due to software glitches and employee transitions were approved. The erroneous water bills are being corrected with the help of software provider Local Government and should be reflected on the next bill. The portal for online payments has been created and will go live soon.
The board discussed changing the water billing schedule due to recent postal delays. The current schedule is to mail bills on the 23rd with payments due on the 5th of the following month. The new schedule would be to mail on the 15th with the payments due the following 14th. The discussion was tabled until January.
Public Forum
The South Central Tennessee Development District hosted a public forum to discuss options for a Community Development Block Grant. The city can apply for one project in the areas of public health and safety, community infrastructure or community revitalization.
The grant matches 81 percent of the project’s budget, with the city supplying the balance. The maximum amount for water projects is $600,000 and $400,000 for non-water projects. The city will complete an application, which includes an income survey of Lynnville residents.
City leadership heard suggestions from residents, and offered their own. Resident Bobby Allen Hollis proposed renovating the city municipal building and adjacent theater. Sandra White suggested further road repaving to complete the work that was recently done in the town. Mayor Robert White thought fortifying Reed Hollow Road to prevent erosion should be the priority. The board also discussed implementing a storm warning system or storm shelter. Installing a solar powered security system in the town was the final proposal heard.
In addition the board addressed the following:
• City businesses may apply to receive their cut of money from an Enhancement Grant the city received thanks to Director of Tourism Christy Tolley. The money will be used by the city to improve light poles, benches and landscaping in the downtown area. But businesses may also receive a portion through two rounds of equal opportunity funding to improve their facades.
• The system that controls the city’s water tank is being upgraded to 5G service, and the city must be in compliance by February, according to the service provider, Missions Control. The updates to the computers and radio systems will cost the city $4,222 for equipment and $1,500-$1,700 for installation, which reflects a 20 percent discount for early adoption.
• The resolution to work with the Giles County Highway Department was renewed.
• A work session will be held to discuss insurance premiums with Public Entity Partners in an effort to reduce costs.
• The charter for the local boy scout troop was renewed. The scouts actively volunteer in the area with veterans’ events, parades and food drives. They offered to help the city in any way possible.
• Four city vehicles, including three firetrucks and a police vehicle, will be sold on a government auction site. The vehicles are obsolete and the city will save money by not having to pay insurance on these vehicles.
• A Christmas bonus of $100 would be paid to the city’s three employees, Tonya Holley, Scott Hollis and Christy Tolley.
• Water leak insurance through ServLine will not be offered to city residents.
• A blessing box will be installed where donated food may be deposited and collected by locals.
