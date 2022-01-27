The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen swore in the city’s new Chief of Police Jan. 11, and held a special called meeting Jan. 18 that resulted in a closed executive session.
Lynnville Mayor Robert White nominated Don Laws to be the town’s new police chief following a search. He encouraged the alderman to approve the nomination because “we haven’t had a policeman in five months,” following the resignation of former Chief Mike Diaz.
Laws, who recently retired after more than 30 years with the Lawrenceburg Police, told the board, “I look forward to spending time with you all and getting to know the area.”
He has family in the area and loves the community, he said.
Water Bills
The city’s water troubles continue as Lynnville works to correct water bill errors that occurred over the summer of 2021.
White received criticism from Alderman Tim Turner when White announced he had issued shut-off notices to residents whose water payments were past due. White said the city is owed $7,400 in unpaid water bills.
Turner urged the mayor to not issue shut off notices to customers whose bills have not yet been corrected, worrying about the public’s reaction and impact on the mayor’s office.
Residents whose bills are still erroneous are encouraged to contact the city to have them corrected.
The board approved on second reading a 2 percent increase in water prices to reflect the increase levied by Fairview, which provides Lynnville’s water.
Director of Tourism Christy Tolley was able to reduce the cost of the 5G radio upgrade needed for the water tower service through Missions Control from the previously approved cost of nearly $6,000 to just $510.
The board also approved a resolution to close a Community Development Block Grant account at First National Bank and transfer the funds, which are close to $13,000, to the Water Department, which was the initial recipient of the grant. The funds have been sitting untouched for many years, and the original intended project is unknown.
Vice Mayor Carnell McCandless requested a special called meeting be held to discuss concerns he has fielded from residents regarding the direction of the city.
“The town is going backwards, not forwards,” he stated.
Called Meeting
The called meeting was held Jan. 18 and was well-attended by Lynnville residents, but no public forum was provided.
White began by introducing City Attorney Chris Williams, who then took the board into an executive session in accordance
with Robert’s Rules of Order and state law.
The board and their counsel retired to City Hall to privately discuss the issues at hand under attorney-client privilege.
After approximately an hour, the board returned and Williams informed the public that no action and no votes were conducted behind closed doors. He also stressed that no information from that discussion could be divulged as it may compromise the city in any potential litigation.
The board then voted to have the city attorney present at all future meetings and approved White’s temporary appointment of John Campbell as maintenance director and Cheryl Katzenberger as town recorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.