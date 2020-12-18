Lynnville Mayor Robert White announced that the tax bills received by city residents were incorrect at the Dec. 1 meeting.
The bills show a rate of 0.584 percent when they should be 0.25 percent. White advised that residents should not pay these bills, and that corrected bills should be forthcoming. Town Clerk Dawn Baron said that the bills should be the same as the last three years’, and residents could pay just that amount.
White rekindled the discussion from the previous month about accepting the singular lawn service bid received by the city. He said that the proposal had been tabled in November without a vote, and asked that the board vote to either table or accept the bid. He emphasized that he felt Jimmy Page had done an excellent job in 2020 and his proposed rate was fair. The vote was split, but the bid was ultimately accepted by the board.
The mayor thanked the many community members who contributed to decorating the town for Christmas, including Tim Turner, who decorated the train; employees of Col. Littleton; and Director of Tourism Christy Tolley.
Residents within the city limits are encouraged to decorate their homes with festive lights for the annual holiday house decorating contest in order to compete for cash prizes. Call 527-3158 to nominate yourself or a neighbor for the competition. Judging will take place Dec. 20 or 21.
In other business, the board:
• Passed a resolution to allow the Giles County Highway Department to conduct work on Lynnville city roads as needed.
• Agreed with the mayor that the police chief and volunteer officers should receive a year-end bonus for their service to the city.
• Witnessed Chief of Police Mike Diaz swear in a new volunteer officer, Robert Perkins, who has previously served in the British military and as a police officer in Maury County.
• Heard no progress has been made in researching the graveyard recently discovered in the city.
