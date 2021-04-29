The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen reviewed progress and received public commentary at its April meeting.
After review, the city determined that they would increase water rates for their customers in response to an increase from their supplier of 7 cents per 1,000 gallons. The base rate for city residents for the first 2,400 gallons will increase from $24.50 per month to $24.57, with the cost of each additional 1,000 gallons increasing from $7.29 to $7.36.
For those outside city limits, the base rate increases from $28.50 to $28.57 with each additional 1,000 gallons increasing from $7.29 to $7.36. The new rate will become effective July 1, if approved by the board after three readings.
Logistics for Lynnville’s annual Blackberry Festival were reviewed. After fielding citizen concerns about public safety and access to local businesses due to road closures during the event, the board voted to approve closing the street in town for the festival rather than relocate the event. Parking will be available at Robert Dunnavant Park, with fees to park going to the Richland Football team.
City police will be on-hand at the festival to direct traffic and allow right-of-way for emergency vehicles, as needed.
Homeowners at 7772 Buford Station Road requested that the city water line be extended to their property.
After much discussion of estimated costs and legal requirements, the homeowners and city Water Manager Dawn Baron agreed to gather more information on the cost to determine if the city would be able to help fund the project.
In other business:
• The city is completing the work necessary for PES to install electricity to the Abernathy water tank. The easement has been cleared and poles have been installed.
• The trees along the city’s main street were trimmed, gazebo repair is underway and mulch will be replaced around the city’s flowerbeds.
• Mayor Robert White informed the board that the individual contracted to mow the city’s grass had resigned, and that the aldermen would now be personally responsible for the task.
• The mayor discussed the proposed blessing box, which he suggested be installed on the wall outside the library’s entrance.
