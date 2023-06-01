One of Giles County major manufacturers just celebrated 50 years or local operations.
Magotteaux was the third plant location of “Foundries Magotteaux,” originating from Liege, Belgium, when it opened in Pulaski back in 1972 and started operations the following year. Fifty years later, they are rocking and rolling with lots of positive initiatives.
Fifteen initial employees have grown to more than 200, eight of which have been with the company more than 40 years. All were invited to celebrate the anniversary May 15 with a big meal.
Environmental Health and Safety Manager Scott Kinnear moved his family to the area three years ago and appreciates how family-oriented Magotteaux is. He said it was particularly special that retirees came back to enjoy the anniversary festivities too, which ran from 2 a.m. until 8 p.m. so all shifts could be included.
“Retirees joined community members visiting to help celebrate,” Kinnear explained. “Those retirees got us here, and we wanted to be sure to recognize them and celebrate them.”
Magotteaux management knows recognition and showing up for one another is important. Supply Chain Manager Ashley Coleman said being involved locally is a priority for the team.
“We try to be at the center of the community,” Coleman said. “We’ve been a Chamber member for years and make donations to local non-profits, also feeding teachers on Service Day.”
Plant Manager Louis Woods echoed those statements adding, “The management team at Pulaski wants to be part of the community because every single one of them has volunteered, gone to events and are involved. That’s the future of the company.”
When asked where they hope to be in the future, Woods explained, “The plant of the future will involve more and more robotics to modernize the plant. It’s exciting times for us. We’re having robotics help us, which means the quality of jobs will get better for people.”
Kinnear added more details about plant improvements like a robust recycling program and practicing sustainability.
“We are growing and spending a lot of money to upgrade our equipment,” Kinnear said. “We put signs up in the last year, and we’ll be painting soon too.”
HR Team Member Donna Smith listened and giggled, “I’m planning on us being here another 50 years — I’m not ready for retirement!” pointing out the group works hard but still has fun.
Woods added that, after all this time, many residents still don’t know what Magotteaux produces.
“People don’t even know what we do,” Smith said. “They think we make ball bearings, and we don’t! We supply parts for the mining, cement, aggregate and recycling industries. We are a steel foundry and produce grinding media.”
It’s no wonder the plant has found success and longevity here in Giles County. Not only is it family- and community-oriented, Magotteaux is sure to take care of its own.
Employees recently benefited from a partnership with UT Southern.
“They spend two hours here each week with our staff to prepare them for the future,” Kinnear explained. “We’re about done with the first 42-week class. We reached out to them because we wanted to educate the next group on business and leadership. We’ve enjoyed having the professors here, and we’ll continue that partnership in the future.”
As it continues moving forward, Magotteaux will keep up with its best practices, which have certainly proven fruitful. From time to time, new employees are sought to join the team. Those interested in working at the plant can visit the company lobby for more information.
