DSC_0221 copy web.jpg

Magotteaux employees gather at the plant’s sign on Industrial Loop Road as part of the celebration of the company’s 50th year in Giles County.    Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

One of Giles County major manufacturers just celebrated 50 years or local operations. 

Magotteaux was the third plant location of “Foundries Magotteaux,” originating from Liege, Belgium, when it opened in Pulaski back in 1972 and started operations the following year. Fifty years later, they are rocking and rolling with lots of positive initiatives.

