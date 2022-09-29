For nearly 50 years, the core values of Magotteaux’s Pulaski plant have remained the same.
Safety, family and community service.
Founded in March 1973, the Pulaski plant is the only one located in the United States, with its parent company boasting more than 20 plants worldwide, including locations in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.
According to the company’s website, Magotteaux is the world leader in process optimization solutions for abrasive and impact applications in mining, cement, aggregates, quarrying and power stations.
And while providing high-quality industry work to a worldwide consumer base, the Pulaski plant still manages to keep
its core principals intact.
“We take tremendous pride in the history and quality of work that goes on at this plant,” Magotteaux Pulaski Plant Manager Louis Woods said. “But I would argue that we are more proud of our commitment to safety, the sense of family and camaraderie and giving back to the community that goes on here. I arrived here in early 2022 and I immediately was drawn to the hardworking and wholesome environment that we have.”
In a potential high-risk work environment, the plant not only stresses workplace safety, it prides itself on it.
“Safety is obviously the first and foremost thing that we prioritize here at the plant,” Director of Environment, Health and Safety Scott Kinnear said. “We are approaching 600,000 hours without a loss of work time due to accident. That’s something we are very proud of, but that also is a byproduct of the sense of family and community that goes on here. When you treat every coworker like a family member, your sense of safety is kind of naturally raised a bit. Everyone looks out for each other and does their absolute best in regards to safety.”
Already recognized by the Steel Founders’ Society of America for its commitment to safety, the plant is also in consideration for recognition from TOSHA for the Governor’s Safety Award.
“We work very closely with OSHA and TOSHA,” Kinnear said. “We want to be completely open and honest and work with them to hopefully see those safety numbers rise. We would love to see that time lost due to accident continue to just climb and climb.”
The plant also promotes safety even before its new employees arrive on site, with a partnership with STAR Physical Therapy providing health and wellness screenings for on-ramped employees.
“Having that connection with STAR is crucial for us,” Kinnear said. “We have a great relationship with them and they really help us out as far as making sure potential new employees are ready to safely and effectively work. Folks like (STAR Clinic Director) Sarah Witt and Zach Bailey have been a huge blessing for us. Their professional services allow us to help potentially avoid any safety risks before someone even shows up for their first day of work.”
Having been a staple of the community since the early 1970s, it should come as no surprise that the plant boasts several longtime employees, several of whom now work alongside their sons and daughters.
The plant employs nearly 200 workers, 42 of which have accrued 20 or more years of service. Seven of the plant’s employees have worked there for more than 40 years.
“We are very fortunate to have such a tremendous work force,” Human Resources team member Donna Smith, a 44-year employee herself, said. “Several of our employees are legacies. Their mother or father worked here. Their aunt, uncle or cousin worked here. That type of family tie-in can’t really be replicated. It has happened here organically and we are so blessed to have that shown on a daily basis.”
After being founded in 1973, the 900,000 square-foot plant still sits on its original location at 2360 Industrial Loop Road, but the plant has continued to evolve and grow as the years have gone by.
Among other additions, the plant has added a complete shipping and receiving department, a pattern shop and new and improved furnaces to its portfolio.
In addition to workplace safety and promoting a family-friendly atmosphere, the plant also prides itself on giving back to the community and region.
“I’m a lifelong resident of Giles County and I am very proud to say that Magotteaux has always been one of those places that loves to give back,” Supply Chain Manager Ashley Coleman said. “We try and be involved with as many events as we can. Saturdays on the Square, donating time and resources to the Boys and Girls Club and even getting involved with youth sports are things we really push as far as community involvement goes.
“Getting involved with the community is a huge thing for everyone out here at this plant — from the most senior employee to the brand new trainee. We want to see this community continue to grow and be a great place to raise a family. Any way we can help contribute to that is something we are interested in.”
The plant also recently launched a partnership with UT Southern and its Business Administration department, with professors at the institution linking with the company to help continue business management and leadership skills.
“Being able to partner with UT Southern was a huge deal for us,” Woods said. “We have the highest-level educators in our community coming to our facility to promote leadership and continued education. There will be employees hopefully long after us and we want to make sure that those men and women have every resource at their disposal to help continue to see this place grow.”
Just over 20 participants are currently taking advantage of the program.
As the plant nears its 50th anniversary next March, Woods hopes to continue to see the industry rise while also maintaining its close connection with the community.
“At our core we are a safety- and family-first plant,” Woods said. “I have been in this industry for a long time, but this Pulaski plant is a special place. The growth of this facility is truly impressive, but at the end of the day it’s all about being a safe place that treats everyone on the floor like a family member. I am proud to say that is our current mission and always will be.”
