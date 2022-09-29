DSC_0114 web.jpg

For nearly 50 years, the core values of Magotteaux’s Pulaski plant have remained the same.

Safety, family and community service.

DSC_0081 web.jpg

Counted among Magotteaux’s nearly 200 dedicated workers are (from left) Production Manager Travis Glover, Junior Buyer Kim Rolin, Supply Chain Manager Ashley Coleman and Finishing Department Group Leader Cole Derryberry. Magotteaux prides itself on it’s safety-first, family atmosphere and community involvement.   Wade Neely  / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0011 web.jpg

Wade Neely  / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0051 web.jpg

Wade Neely  / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0101 web.jpg

Wade Neely  / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0111 web.jpg

Wade Neely  / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.