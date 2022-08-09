A Giles County man was injured last week when an improvised device he was working on exploded.
Giles County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Lt. Shane Hunter said emergency responders and law enforcement were dispatched to 3381 Fall River Road Friday.
Hunter said the owner of the residence, Ruth Waters, contacted officials because Michael Conner, who lives in a secondary residence on the property, had made an improvised explosive device that had detonated prematurely.
“In doing so, he suffered significant injuries, predominantly to his hand,” Hunter said.
Giles County EMS paramedics responded and immediately prepared Conner for transport by AirEvac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Trauma Center. As of press time today (Tuesday) there were no reports on Conner’s condition.
According to Hunter, agents from the FBI, ATF, Homeland Security, GCSD, THP Bomb Squad and Giles EMS secured the property.
He said the THP Bomb Squad rendered the two residences on the property safe and agents from ATF and GCSD collected evidence from the device.
Later that day, a second search warrant was executed at the residence of Conner and his girlfriend.
Hunter said no charges have been filed, but added that possessing a prohibited weapon, “such as he had in his possession,” is a felony.
