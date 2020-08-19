In a letter to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Magneti Marelli has announced its intention to permanently close its Automotive Lighting facility in Clarkston, Mich., and move that production to its plant in Pulaski.
Production at the facility in Clarkston is expected to cease at the end of January 2021 and will result in 263 lost jobs.
Citing challenges facing the automotive industry and the downward trend of vehicle volumes that have been exacerbated by COVID-19, Marelli’s letter states that new technology is forcing Tier 1 suppliers to review their operations to increase competitiveness.
“As part of Marelli’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its market position, we will consolidate our U.S.-based automotive lighting manufacturing in a single, existing location in Pulaski, TN,” the letter states. “This move will increase efficiency, enabling the company to become more cost competitive while meeting customer demand.”
Giles County Economic Development Commission Executive Director David Hamilton shared the information with both the Giles County Commission and Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday.
“We are pleased Marelli has announced the transferring of jobs to Giles County,” Hamilton said. “While I am sorry for the loss of those jobs in Michigan, I am excited to learn those jobs will be transferred to Giles County. Again, this shows the importance of supporting our existing industries.”
Unemployment
Hamilton also provided local officials with June unemployment numbers as well as an update on EDC projects Monday.
Giles County’s unemployment for the month of June was 10.5 percent.
“That is down from last month,” Hamilton said. “We are starting to get back to normal, but still have some pockets that haven’t filled in from where they were before.”
Area, state and national unemployment numbers for June are:
• Lawrence County - 10.2 percent
• Lincoln County - 10.8 percent
• Marshall County - 12.6 percent
• Maury County - 11.1 percent
• State - 10.1 percent
• National - 11.2 percent
Projects
Hamilton noted that submissions for property are not made to some industries requesting information because Giles County does not have buildings or properties meeting their specifications.
He noted that many companies now require buildings with 30-40 foot ceilings, which are not available at this time.
Giles County’s only vacant building, according to Hamilton, is the former Timken building.
Requests that are being answered with proposals, according to Hamilton, include: a micro-steel facility that would employ up to 120 people has been submitted lots 5 and 15 in Dan Speer Industrial Park South; a company seeking a facility for up to 200 jobs has been submitted the Timken building; the former owner of a company in Giles County is seeking land in IPS to build a 75,000-square-foot warehouse facility with the possibility of some manufacturing down the road; an existing Giles County industry is seeking to expand in two phases and add 45-50 jobs.
