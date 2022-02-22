Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford has announced that he will not seek re-election to the post he has held for the past 12 years.
In an announcement last week, Ford said he loves the city of Pulaski and Giles County, but after thinking and praying extensively he has decided not to seek re-election in the November city elections.
“I’ve learned in my life that sometimes we have to get out of our own way to be able to have doors open for us, to be able to move in different directions and do different things,” Ford said. “The other thing is sometimes you have to get out of the way to allow other people to step up into those leadership roles.
“At some points in your life or career you try to look at what other options are out there. What are some other ways I can serve in a different role?”
Ford was first elected in 2010, receiving 37 percent of the vote in a five-candidate race. He ran unopposed in 2014 and had a strong showing in 2018 when he came out on top in a two-candidate race.
Looking back over the past 12 years, Ford said he takes pride in the goals that have been achieved, the biggest for him being building relationships with other county leaders. City, county, economic development, the school system, the electric system — those relationships were really important, he said.
“I think over the years we’ve been able to build those relationships and I say we because it’s not just been me,” he said. “We’ve got a great team. Whether we’re talking about team building, economic development or other projects, it’s been a great team over the years that’s been able to pull all of this together.”
Ford said attracting and ultimately bringing UT Southern to Pulaski is a shining example of the environment created when leaders of the entire community work together.
The Community Advisory Committee is another result of the kind of relationship building that Ford sees as vital to the future growth of Giles County.
Another important achievement Ford noted has been job growth, which came from high unemployment at the end of the Great Recession to local employers now fighting over the workforce.
“That may be a hard thing to go through as well, but what it means is pretty much if you live in our community and want a job you can get one,” he said.
Ford pointed to the addition of companies like Marelli and helping many other local industries expand and grow as signs of success in job building since he was first elected.
Economic development, street paving, infrastructure, downtown revitalization and beautification, streetscape, decorative lighting around town and on the trails, facade grants and much more stick out to Ford among the achievements the city of Pulaski has experienced during his three terms in office.
“We’ve been working for 12 years to create an environment that would make this a destination,” he said. “The Chamber and Historic Downtown Pulaski crew, the city and the county have helped to make these things happen. All of it adds up to quality of life along with the splash pad, the dog park, the walking trail. It’s all quality of life.”
So, what would Ford say to the next leaders looking to step up and take the reins of city government?
“I would encourage them to love your community,” he said, adding putting in the hours and working hard as keys to success. “When you love your community and you’re passionate about what you’re doing, it sure does make it a lot easier. Truly look at it as a service to the community and don’t expect to make everyone happy and please everyone. You’ve got to make decisions with a clear conscience and a good heart.”
No, Ford does not have any other political aspirations right now, but he’s not ruling out anything when it comes to serving his neighbors.
“I love this community and I will continue to help in any way I can to serve in the community, its’ just going to be in a different capacity,” he stressed. “I just want to help our community to continue to grow and prosper the way we’ve been able to over the past 12 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.