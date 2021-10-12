Approximately 50 of his neighbors, friends, family and county officials gathered to celebrate the memory of F.A. Crabtree recently as a memorial bridge was dedicated in his name.
Born in Kedron, F.A. Crabtree, who died in 2007, was an active member of the Giles County community throughout his life, worked serving the public and served his fellow citizens as Giles County Trustee, a city alderman and a Giles County Court officer.
He was a charter member of the Pulaski Lions Club and served for more than 60 years, earning Lion of the Year, Melvin Jones Fellow Award, Distinguished Lion of the Decade and Lifetime Membership Award.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church and Morgan Stone Bible Class. He served on that administrative board.
A proclamation presented by Giles County Executive Melissa Greene noted that Crabtree’s faith in God and devotion to duty was known by all who met him.
Giles County Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt presented the signs to Crabtree’s family who unveiled them and officially dedicated the F.A. Crabtree Memorial Bridge.
Crabtree’s passion was fishing at Clear Creek Lake, and it is there, the most fitting place of all, that the bridge honoring his memory was dedicated, much as he dedicated himself to the growth and preservation of the community as a member of the Clear Creek Board of Directors for more than 40 years.
