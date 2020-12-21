The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman continued its work to address citizen concerns about property cleanup at its Dec. 1 meeting.
For the second-straight meeting, multiple concerned citizens were in attendance to discuss the issue, which had previously prompted the board to attempt to enforce an existing ordinance to ensure property upkeep as well as health and sanitation.
In November, letters went out to several property owners who the board had received complaints about. Minor Hill Mayor Tracy Wilburn said that many of those who had received letters had already begun the process of bringing their property in line with the ordinance. The question arose over what the next step would be for those who had received a letter but not yet addressed the property upkeep concerns.
Wilburn suggested that officer Ted Burdette could visit the property owners personally to discuss the matter. Alderman Brandon Beard added that in some cases the Giles County Health Department may need to be contacted if the property creates a health and sanitation issue. It was also decided that a second round of letters would be sent out from the city office to address more properties which were not in line with the ordinance.
The board also unanimously passed a resolution requesting that the Giles County Commission authorize the Giles County Highway Department to perform work in the city of Minor Hill for the upcoming year, subject to fuel, material and employee hourly compensation reimbursement.
Finally, the board unanimously passed the financial and police reports. A total of five citations were issued by Burdette including four for speeding and one for failure to exercise due care. Fines received by the city totaled $507.25 with an additional $88.75 in court costs.
Nov. 10 Meeting
The board’s November meeting was pushed back to the second Tuesday of the month due to the scheduled date falling on election day.
At the meeting, the board passed a motion to change the meeting time to 5 p.m. for the winter months.
The board also adopted a resolution for a new updated personnel policy written by the Municipal Technical Advisory Service.
Kelly Durham was hired to fill a maintenance role in place of James Allen who retired.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a $2 raise for city recorder Paige Birdsong.
• Approved the financial and police reports.
• Heard the city is still waiting on an inspection to approve its dump cite next to the recycling center.
• Heard that paving work on Puncheon Road had been completed and was awaiting striping work.
• Heard that new AEDs had been ordered for the first responders’ vehicle and for one police vehicle.
