A 55-year-old Minor Hill man has been arrested and charged with four counts of rape of a child, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
Steven Joe Townsend, of Puncheon Branch Road, was taken into custody Feb. 4 and is currently incarcerated at the Giles County Jail with no bond, according to GCSD. The department’s website lists his next scheduled court date as April 6.
According to arrest warrants, Townsend allegedly committed multiple unlawful sexual acts with a juvenile of less than 13 years of age both on Dec. 20, 2019, and Jan. 20, 2021. The warrant details that the alleged offenses did occur in Giles County.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department thanked the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Homeland Security for their assistance in the case.
The case is under further investigation and no other details can be released at this time, according to GCSD.
