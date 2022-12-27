Minor Hill Utility District has issued a Drinking Water Warning, recommending that customers boil their water before consuming it.
Due to the significant loss of water pressure on the system, MHUD is warning customers not drink the water from MHUD without boiling it first.
“Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using it, or use bottled water,” a release from MHUD states. “Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushin teeth, washing dishes and foot preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.”
The release goes on to explain that loss of system pressure can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.
“The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water,” the release states. “If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.”
Further, people with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at increased risk, the MHUD release states. These people should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking water.
The MHUD is actively working to fill the tanks and pressurize the water lines, the release states. Once system pressure is restored, bacteriological tests will be conducted throught the affected areas.
“We will inform you when the tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water,” the release states. “Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.”
For more information contact Minor Hill Utility at 931-565-3436. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
