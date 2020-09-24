A single-vehicle crash on Bethel Road resulted in one fatality Monday evening.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report, the 1997 jeep reportedly flipped multiple times, ejecting the sole occupant, 54-year-old Paul Adcock of Toney, Ala., who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Adcock was pronounced dead at the scene by Giles EMS paramedics.
The crash took place around 6:30 p.m. just north of Fiducia Road.
Giles County Fire and Rescue and the Giles County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
