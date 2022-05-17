A Leoma man, originally from Giles County, was killed and his wife was flown from the scene of a motorcycle wreck Sunday afternoon.
Eddie M. Steelman, 57, was pronounced dead after he was transported to STRHS Pulaski, according to Giles County EMS. Christy Steelman, 51, also originally from Giles County, was flown from the scene by Vanderbilt LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report, the Steelmans were traveling northbound on Minor Hill Highway on a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle. At 6540 Minor Hill Highway, the report states that the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.
THP Capt. Wayne Sellers said there were eyewitnesses that stated a vehicle turned in front of the Steelmans. Sellers said THP continues to investigate the crash, including those eyewitness reports.
In addition to THP and Giles EMS, Giles County Fire and Rescue was among the emergency responders, assisting THP with traffic control and setting up a landing zone for LifeFlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.