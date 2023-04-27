On the second anniversary of James Grimes’ murder at his home in Giles County, his family, friends and their brothers and sisters in Christ gathered to remember him and offer praise for what they have learned from his life and his death.
James Grimes loved his family and sought to serve and love others as an extension of his faith, his widow Dawn said to the crowd gathered at the Grimes home in northern Giles County. With a memorial tree standing at the site of James Grimes’ murder in the background, Dawn Grimes made it clear that she still doesn’t understand how someone could take another person’s life in cold blood.
“Two years ago tonight was just another Monday night,” she said. “Until it wasn’t.”
Dawn Grimes recalled how she and her husband had bought their Giles County property in 2017 with plans to retire. During their 15 years of marriage, she noted they had raised a blended family of four children, three now married, and having grown with two grandchildren. The Grimes’ were in the mechanical and collision repair business in Spring Hill and Thompson Station. They were active in their community. They loved their family. They were madly in love and forging forward with their lives.
Then...
“How could we have ever imagined how another person or persons’ decision would alter our lives and our family forever?” Dawn Grimes asked. “In a blink of an eye, all of our best laid plans, our hopes, our dreams and the love of my life, everything was gone.”
Pointing to the memorial tree, she noted that she found her husband there, dying from a gunshot wound to the chest. Two years later, no one has been arrested in connection with James Grimes’ death.
“There was nothing I could do to stop it,” she said. “I begged him to stay with me. I told him how much I love him and I begged God to let him stay with us. As hard as I tried to keep James alive, my own breath couldn’t save him and neither could anything else.”
For Dawn Grimes and the rest of her family, everything changed in an instant, an instant they weren’t prepared for, and an instant that would send her on a spiritual journey led by none other than her beloved husband.
There were a lot of questions, and a lot of anger that had been building in Dawn toward God raged hotter.
“James was a wonderful husband, a great father and a loving, caring and compassionate man who would always put others first,” she recalled. “Loyal in service and strong in his faith. What kind of God would sit back and watch as a coward in the darkness took my husband’s life?”
While the process took months and years, and even continues on today, Dawn’s answers came when she sent her sons to James’ shop to get his Bible as they prepared for his funeral. Inside that Bible and tucked away everywhere in their house, his office and their truck she found the answer in his notes, his highlighting and hundreds of little pieces of paper.
“Somehow James knew exactly what we needed to hear, what I needed to hear, even though it angered me to hear it,” Dawn Grimes said, admitting that she thought of taking her own life, but could never do anything that would disappoint James. “Eventually, his words, his thoughts, his messages of love softened my anger, and I began to realize what a precious final gift my husband had left for me.
“Almost a year later, I began to realize that through it all, the darkest days of my life, I never once felt completely alone, that Jesus was always there. I was being carried in my Father’s arms even though I was kicking and screaming and cursing His name. He just held me tighter and never let go.”
While there remained one question she still could not answer, there was another that she could, and it was that answer that she wants others to consider.
“I will never understand how another human being could so coldly take the life of another, but one thing I do know is that God has a plan and maybe His plan was for this moment right now for me to be here to tell you to know that you know that you know,” she said. “What happened to James could have happened to anyone of us sitting here tonight. If it had been you would you have been ready? Do you know where you’re going to go if someone steals your life in the darkness?
“Jesus loved me through it all and in the darkness of my shame I knew I loved him too,” Dawn Grimes recalled. “Through my pain he had brought me closer to Him than I had ever been. I had to get all the ugly out to see His glory and I thank God every day that I did.”
On April 19, two years after James Grimes was murdered, his family, friends and their brothers and sisters in Christ gathered around the memorial tree that marks the site of his death. After son Mike Grimes said a prayer thanking God for all James had been to his family and the community, the group released 100 candle lanterns into the night sky.
The Case
James (Jim) Grimes, 62, was shot to death at his home on Buford Station Road in Lynnville April 19, 2021.
In November 2022, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton’s department released information that state of the art technology and investigative techniques, including DNA analysis and genealogy, have allowed investigators to develop new leads.
“To protect the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to share specific details at this time, however, based on the investigation to date, it saddens us to advise that we believe the person(s) responsible for Jim’s death are members of our small community,” Helton said.
Helton said investigators believe there are people remaining in the community who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding the case. After spending the second anniversary commemoration of James Grimes’ death with those gathered at the Grimes home, Helton said more DNA was recently sent for analysis.
A $1 million reward remains in effect for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Grimes’ murder. A designated phone line has been set up at 931-638-2358 or call 1-800-TBI-Find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.