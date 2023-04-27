IMG_1713 web.jpg

Family and friends of the Grimes family gather together to pray during the April 19 service to remember James Grimes on the date he was killed two years ago.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

On the second anniversary of James Grimes’ murder at his home in Giles County, his family, friends and their brothers and sisters in Christ gathered to remember him and offer praise for what they have learned from his life and his death.

James Grimes loved his family and sought to serve and love others as an extension of his faith, his widow Dawn said to the crowd gathered at the Grimes home in northern Giles County. With a memorial tree standing at the site of James Grimes’ murder in the background, Dawn Grimes made it clear that she still doesn’t understand how someone could take another person’s life in cold blood.

James Grimes

James Grimes
IMG_1718 web.jpg

Surrounding a tree marking the spot where James Grimes was murdered, his family pauses to pray before releasing candle lanterns in his memory.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

