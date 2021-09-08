With E-911 Director Mike Goode’s last day approaching Sept. 10, the Giles County Emergency Communications Board has been reviewing applications and conducting interviews with candidates hoping to fill his shoes.
During the board’s meeting Sept. 3, longtime E-911 dispatcher Gwen Gracy was selected as Goode’s replacement.
The board approved hiring Gracy with three members voting for (Roy Griggs, John Dickey and Pat Ford) and two against (Melissa Greene and Board Chairman Jeremy Holley).
Some of the reservations discussed among the board members were Gracy’s lack of experience in management and departmental budgeting.
Since there is no training for dispatchers to “move into that spot,” Holley said having a supervisor position was something they should possibly consider in the future.
Greene said Gracy had also not listed anyone for professional references and reminded the board that the position to be filled was that of a department head and not entry level.
“You want to hire the best person for the job you have available,” Dickey said.
Of the 13 applications that were initially received, Holley said six were eliminated due to not meeting requirements, and the other seven were sent to the County Technical Assistant Service (CTAS) for consideration.
CTAS narrowed the applicants down to four, of which, according to Dickey, one dropped out.
Gracy is to begin training with Goode during his final week with the possibility of Goode continuing to come in a couple times a week for a period of time to better prepare Gracy for her new responsibilities.
Gracy accepted the board’s offer of $50,000 a year for a 40-hour minimum work week with a work use vehicle, cellphone, benefits staying the same and holidays accruing as per years served. Gracy requested for the board to reconsider at some point allowing her vehicle to be take home.
The E-911 board next meets Friday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m.
