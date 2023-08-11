New Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Phil Reese gave an update of his first few days in office at his first EDC meeting last month.
At the EDC’s July meeting, Reese repeated what he said at a recent meeting of the Giles County Commission concerning the opportunities available to Giles County based on being located in the state of Tennessee and the growth being experienced in the geographic region.
He also noted that one of the biggest challenges facing the entire country, with Giles County as no exception, is low unemployment. Reese said Giles County is basically experiencing full employment for anyone who wants to work.
Even more daunting are labor force numbers that show Giles County is down 700 workers since 2017 and that 40 percent of the local labor force goes outside of Giles County to work.
In his short time on the job, Reese said Giles County has received multiple requests for information from industries, but most of them want a spec building, which Giles County does not have.
To that end, State of Tennessee officials have visited Pulaski recently and toured Lot 5 in Industrial Park South which is being proposed for a new state grant that would cover much of the cost to build a shell building.
An industrial site along Mines Road north of Pulaski is another possible area to consider for site preparation, Reese said.
Reese was asked what is being done to evaluate the types of industries looking to locate in Giles County. His early take on the idea of being selective included the need to make sure Giles County’s growth is profitable for the county and its people.
“It doesn’t need to be growth for growth’s sake,” Reese said. “We need to invest in things that can actually grow our revenue stream.”
EDC Chairman Patrick Gilbert noted that all of the discussion of growth really hinges on getting a facility built for companies to consider.
“Phil has hit the ground running with the visit from state officials last week,” Gilbert said. “Before we can attract who we want we have to have something to put in front of them.”
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley, a member of the EDC, praised the work done to reconnect Giles County with state EDC officials, adding that those officials were excited and eager to help.
EDC member Ricky Keith, a Pulaski alderman, restated his position that housing should remain a focus of any growth being discussed.
Pointing to the statistics Reese shared concerning 40 percent of Giles County’s workforce leaving the county every day, Keith said there has to be an effort to keep Giles Countians living as well as working here.
“If we could get the workforce to shift just 10 percent it would make such a difference,” Keith said. “Let’s find a way to keep our dollars here.”
In other business during its July meeting, the Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission:
• Welcomed new board members Dr. Nathan Owens and Carolyn Thompson.
• Heard from Thompson that TCAT students finished second out of 3,400 competing teams in recent national competitions.
Thompson also praised Giles County Schools CTE Director Jake Hammond for his efforts in getting Giles County’s students ready to continue their education or enter the workforce.
• Heard from Lois Aymett that the EDC’s Committee on Aging and Longevity is working with UT Southern to create and manage a survey of Giles County retailers concerning how they serve the more than 8,000 senior citizens in the county.
• Heard from Community Interest Committee’s Ann Basinger that several events are coming up in Giles County including the Here’s the Beef Festival in September.
The next meeting of the Pulaski/Giles County EDC is scheduled for Sept. 27.
