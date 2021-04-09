Thanks to the dedicated members of Giles County Fire and Rescue as well as numerous local sponsors, farmers and the UT Extension Office, the county is now better prepared in case of an agricultural emergency.
March 12-13, GCFR personnel and local farmers took part in a training on how to use new equipment that could help save a life in case of a grain entrapment emergency. Sponsors Giles County Farm Bureau, the Giles County Co-op and Aviagen Inc.’s generous donations allowed GCFR to procure devices to be used in such an emergency including The Great Wall of Rescue and five Turtle Tubes with the total cost of the items coming in at around $5,500.
After the Turtle Tubes were showcased at the annual Middle Tennessee Grain Conference, UT Extension in South Central Tennessee got the ball rolling on an initiative to bring the potentially life-saving equipment and training to Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury, Wayne, Hickman and Perry counties. A total of $44,000 in donations was raised across the counties, and the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads conducted the two-day training, which included both in-class and hands-on training for both rescue squad members and farmers alike. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture helped fund the training, and UT Extension partnered with the Tennessee AgrAbility Project.
“When you step into this grain, it’s like quicksand,” Giles Extension Director Kevin Rose said. “The folks who went through the training got to experience that, and the further you sink, the more pressure it puts on your lungs. You just keep sinking, and the more you fight it, the more likely you are to sink.”
Rose added that while he is not aware of a grain entrapment emergency in Giles County in recent memory, deaths have occurred in two surrounding communities in the last few years, proving how necessary the new equipment and training are for safety. He estimated Giles County has between 26,000 to 28,000 acres of row crops and numerous grain bins which could result in entrapment.
“There’s access to those bins, and sometimes farmers have to get in there. That’s where, if we have an issue, now we have the safety equipment to get to folks. The rescue squad is going to strategically place these Turtle Tubes around the county, and the idea is that these Turtle Tubes will get there first and get that around the folks who may be entrapped in grain, and we’ll bring in The Great Wall of Rescue, and it’s in pieces, so it’s sort of assembled around the person. Once we get it assembled, then they can start removing the grain by hand until the person can be freed,” Rose said.
GCFR Chief Josh Fralix added that the new equipment not only helps ensure the safety of farmers potentially in need of rescue but also the emergency personnel called to the scene.
“It will be an asset for the county’s farmers if something ever happens to them, and they’re cleaning out their grain bins,” Fralix said. “We’ll have the equipment to go in and remove them safely, and it’ll be safer on the responders also.”
Rose summed up the potential impact of the project by noting this could be the difference between life or death for a farmer who finds themselves in need of emergency aid.
“I think this has a chance to be the most impactful thing we’ve ever done,” he said. “I’ve been in Extension for 33 years, and there’s a lot of good things we’ve done and I’m proud of, but I think this training and getting these guys prepared in case we have to do this, maybe the greatest impact will be if we save a life. Nothing can beat that. I just really appreciate everyone who jumped on board and sponsored or participated to see that we’re ready for this in case we have to have a grain rescue.”
