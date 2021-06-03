The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission passed a recommendation for the annexation of property located on Highway 31 South (past the bypass behind the funeral home) to go to the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval.
The 54.6 acres is proposed to be commercial on the front side of the property and 67 single family lots and 169 multifamily lots on the back side of the property.
In other business during its May 27 regular meeting, the commission:
• Approved a site plat for additional storage units on property located on North First Street subject to the inclusion of the sewer line being on the final drawing.
• Approved a site plat for Discount Liquors to add on to the back of its building for storage purposes subject to the inclusion of the fire hydrant being on the drawing and showing the gravel being paved on the west side.
• Heard from Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison that his office receives four or five calls with inquiries every day and he expects the commission to have a lot of new business real soon.
The commission will next meet at noon Thursday, June 24, at City Hall.
