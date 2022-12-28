Pulaski’s new mayor and one new alderman joined the Board of Mayor and Aldermen officially as the city’s new board was sworn into office Dec. 13.
JJ Brindley replaced outgoing Mayor Pat Ford and new Alderman Tony Gentry replaced outgoing Alderman Hardin Franklin during the swearing-in ceremony as part of the city council’s regular meeting. Returning aldermen Jerry Bryant and Pat Miles were also sworn in.
The meeting and swearing-in ceremony were streamed live and remain available for viewing on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Prior to swearing in the new Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, City Administrator Terry Harrison read the official results of the city’s November election into the record. The results were:
• Aldermen (three elected) — Jerry Bryant (926), Tony Gentry (719), Pat Miles (641), Janet Marks Tucker (639), Tasha Williams (569), Tammy Mathis (563).
• Mayor (one elected) — JJ Brindley (1,124), Larry Worsham (536) and John Amlaner (52).
Outgoing and incoming officials took the opportunity to express thanks and look to the city’s future.
Ford thanked his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the past three terms he has served as mayor.
“If you know me you know my faith is important to me and let me tell you He has stood by me for the past 12 years for sure,” Ford said.
Ford also thanked the citizens of Pulaski for allowing him to serve, his family and friends for standing beside him and supporting him along the way, his church family and the UT Southern family who allowed and helped him split time between his work there and with the city. Ford thanked the city’s employees and department heads who he said have become like family.
He thanked all of the city, county, state, and federal officials and local volunteers who seek to serve every day.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Ford said. “I even say thank you to those who have challenged me, and there’s been a lot. I thank you because it’s helped me grow, helped me learn. I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve, for the life lessons and the opportunity to learn something new every day. I simply want to say thank you. It has truly been my honor to serve you.”
Ford congratulated Brindley and reminded him that serving as mayor is a “24/7, 365” job.
As he took the mayor’s seat, Brindley expressed his thanks to the voters and those who supported him throughout the campaign.
“I’m blessed to be able to walk into the position and build on what Pat and the board has done already,” Brindley said. “A lot of prayer went into this, and I also depend on my Lord and Savior as well. I depend on Him daily to get me through this thing. I feel like there’s nothing I can’t accomplish as long as I keep Him number one and keep Him by my side.
“I’m excited,” Brindley said. “I love Pulaski and I’m really excited for what the future holds and what we have in front of us.”
Also acknowledging Christ’s power in his life, Gentry pledged to make all of his decisions based on needs and best interest of the community.
Franklin pointed out that although elected by the citizens of Pulaski, the aldermen’s service extends to Giles County and beyond.
He urged the new board members to seize the opportunities to go to other places to tell people about Pulaski, inviting people to come here and explore the city and its people.
“These six years I’ve served here it’s been my intention to do the best job available for the city of Pulaski, county of Giles and state of Tennessee,” Franklin said. “I appreciate the opportunity to have served this community.”
Bryant and Miles each thanked the community for allowing them to continue to serve.
The board also heard from John Nelson who pointed out that Ford was among the first to recognize black citizens on the public Square. Plaques erected on the Giles County Courthouse lawn for James Brown and at Sam Davis Park for J.R. McClure were part of Ford’s legacy, Nelson noted.
In its first business, the new board elected Alderman Ricky Keith to serve as vice mayor.
For its final items of business, the outgoing board:
• Approved parade permits for NAACP (Jan. 16) and Jeff Monchilov (May 20).
• Approved Pulaski Electric System’s annual payment in lieu of taxes.
• Approved the annual work request for the Giles County Highway Department.
• Authorized advertising for bids for sludge removal at the wastewater treatment plant.
• Authorized the hiring of TLM Associates for engineering on upgrading and adding new tennis courts at Magazine Road Park. The city is working with UT Southern to resurface existing courts and add two new tennis courts.
• Approved amending the preclosure and postclosure contract with the state for the city’s landfill.
• Approved annual liquor store license renewals.
