City Council Preview

Pulaski’s new mayor and one new alderman joined the Board of Mayor and Aldermen officially as the city’s new board was sworn into office Dec. 13.

JJ Brindley replaced outgoing Mayor Pat Ford and new Alderman Tony Gentry replaced outgoing Alderman Hardin Franklin during the swearing-in ceremony as part of the city council’s regular meeting. Returning aldermen Jerry Bryant and Pat Miles were also sworn in.

