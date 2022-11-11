With a lot of new faces, the Giles County Financial Management Committee received an overview of their responsibilities last week.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners said that “by statute,” the committee “is composed of the county executive, director of schools and the highway superintendent.”
“That is by default, cannot be changed,” she said. “That is what the rules are because we fall under the Financial Management Act of 81.”
Other counties may do things differently because they are governed by a different state statute, Moore-Sumners said, adding that the financial management committee also has the authority to approve certain items without going to another committee or to the full commission.
“Most of this will kind of end today with this committee,” she said. “Some things will come to you all in the form of a resolution.”
Officers
The committee elected County Executive Graham Stowe as its chairman and Commissioner Erin Curry as vice chair.
The committee heard that, according to state law, if the county has a full-time purchasing agent, you can increase your bid limit to $50,000; the county’s limit is currently set at $25,000.
“As we all know, inflation has hit in,” Moore-Sumners said. “Everything is so expensive.”
Moore-Sumners explained to the committee a situation that has happened with the school system.
She explained that if the school system needs software quickly for students and it costs $26,000, specifications have to be gathered and the software put out for bid in the newspaper, which only comes out once a week.
“You have to time everything just right,” Moore-Sumners said. “By the time you run it in the paper for two weeks and then you open the bid, you are looking at a month or longer to be able to get a product that you need when you know nobody probably in Giles County is going to have that product for a school system.
“But that is following the law, that is what we have to do, that is what we are going to do.”
She said if the bid limit was increased the school system “would have the position to move forward.”
Quotes, however, would still be collected for these purchases, Moore-Sumners said.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said another situation had arisen when a water heater went out in one of the school cafeterias and the quotes came in at $13,000, $19,000 and $36,000.
“If we had had to go with the $36,000, we would have had to bid that out,” Beard said. “You can’t not have hot water in the cafeteria when you are serving food.
“In a situation like that, it would be a real asset for the bid limit to be raised.”
Moore-Sumners said she knew the highway department had also had similar experiences.
“If the culture of financial management was different, this could be a concern,” Stowe said. “There are people bringing me $2,000 quotes saying we can do better than this, we just need a little bit more time.
“The culture is already seeking to save money and get the best bid, but if we raise it to $50,000, we can be much more efficient with some of the bigger ticket items.”
The committee approved increasing the bid limit to $50,000 to go to the full commission.
Moore-Sumners then said that the limit for a quote is $10,000 and requires three quotes whenever possible.
“And we are sticklers in the finance office,” she said. “You don’t have three quotes. You only have two. You are going to have to find that third one.’”
Moore-Sumners said that is policy, not statute.
“Before the quote limit was $10,000 for a $25,000 bid limit, so that $10,000 was roughly half of the bid limit,” Stowe said, adding that he “would say at least $15,000 if not $20,000” for a bid limit “would be helpful based on the inflation of the times.”
The committee approved the policy change to increase the quote limit to $15,000.
Stowe said this could be revised if the committee wanted to revisit it in a year.
In other business during its Nov. 3 meeting, the committee:
• Approved disposal of assets of items to be put on GovDeals that included a refrigerator, lawn mowers, computer towers and monitors, old furniture, a broken ice machine and a rusted trash compactor.
• Approved adding post office box rentals to the purchase order exemption.
• Approved replacing public records request forms that were outdated.
• Approved allowing the finance department to dispose of surplus property valued at $1,000 or less.
Moore-Sumners said items that may be valued at $5 cannot be disposed of unless the committee meets to approve it, and it would “cost more money to actually hold the meeting,” and items sit until a meeting is held for other purposes.
“It costs $1,000 to hold one of these meetings,” Stowe said, adding that he would suggest setting the threshold at $1,000.
Moore-Sumners said she could bring a list of items sold through this process to the meetings.
Items still have to be disposed of through the finance office, she said.
“Anything that is questionable, I’m going to bring here.”
• Approved changing the deadline for the reporting of unclaimed property from May 1 to Nov. 1 to reflect Tennessee statute.
• Approved a Travel Policy that included an itinerary requirement to be submitted to the supervisor with one change to the policy for overnight approval for conferences beginning at 1 p.m. or earlier when it is being held 101-300 miles from their home or official employment station (whichever is farthest).
Stowe said all policies are live documents that could be revisited.
• Approved a request to go to the full commission for budgeting software for the finance office.
• Heard Finance Office Deputy Nancy Griffin will be retiring at the end of the fiscal year.
“She is amazing,” Moore-Sumners said. “She is the strength to my weakness.”
• With Griffin’s upcoming retirement, approved to send to the budget committee hiring an additional person in the finance office to begin training for $27,322.29 with benefits (their pay through June 30).
