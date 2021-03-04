With a goal of improving the customer experience, long-term financial stability and competitiveness of its data services, the Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors approved changes to the structure of PES Energize data packages last week.
The PES Energize new data rate and speed changes will become effective in April of this year.
“Streamlined data package offerings for both residential and commercial customers come as the result of an extensive market study conducted by our Energize Team,” PES CEO Richard Kelley said.
Residential
The total number of residential packages has been reduced from five to four with half of the packages seeing monthly rate increases while the rest experience a decrease in rates.
Three of the four residential packages will also see significant increased upload and download speeds.
PES Energize will do away with what was its oldest and smallest data plan, the Residential 5Mb package. The customers on this 5Mb plan will be moved to the Energize Data Lite package which offers 10Mb download speeds and 2Mb upload speeds with a monthly cost of only $21.95. This is a $12.10 savings from what they had been paying.
“Every year the number of devices our customers connect to the internet grows astronomically, causing a 5Mbps package to become obsolete,” Kelley said.
Kelley noted that the Data Lite package would allow for customers to check their email and even attend virtual school, but would not provide the speeds needed for streaming video services.
Customers of PES Energize’s most popular package, Bronze, will experience an increase in cost and speeds. The rate increase will be $10.40 per month bringing the package cost to $49.95, but current customers on the Bronze package will receive a $5.20 credit to their bill for the first year. This offsets half of the Bronze Package’s change in price.
As for speeds, the Bronze package will now offer 100Mb download and 10Mb upload versus the old speeds of 60/10.
Customers who choose Silver or Gold will see reduced costs and increased speeds with those packages.
Silver customers will see a $13.60 per month decrease in cost and a bump in data speeds from 100/20 to 500/50. The monthly cost of the package is $69.95.
The Gold package, which is the highest available for PES Energize residential customers, decreases in cost by $10.10. The monthly rate will drop to $99.95. Speeds for the Gold package will increase from 150/25 to 1,000/100.
PES is currently developing a tool to assist customers in determining their data needs. This tool will help estimate data usage based on the number and type of devices in the customer’s home.
“Gold has gone Gig!” Kelley said.
For the first time since the inception of Energize, the Power Board voted to add a 1 Gig package to the product offering.
“Gamers Get Ready, the 1 Gig package will be available April 1, 2021!” Kelley added.
Commercial
All four commercial packages have increases in both cost and speeds.
The Small Commercial package increases in cost by $4.90 to $49.95. Speeds increase from 30/15 to 50/50 Mbps.
Commercial Bronze increases in cost by $6.40 to $89.95 with speeds increasing from 60/30 to 100/100 Mbps.
The Commercial Silver rate increases by $355.90 to $499.94 with a dramatic increase in speeds from 80/50 to 500/500 Mbps.
Commercial Gold sees the most significant increases in both speeds and cost with a $1,250 per month rate and speeds of 1,000 Mbps up and down.
The Residential and Commercial package changes are projected to increase revenue by $8,375.50 in the first month, which is expected to grow to $12,396.80 by April 2022.
The total projected impact of the changes for the 2021-22 fiscal year is an additional $137,696.40 in revenue.
An important part of the new packages and plans, according to Kelley, will be marketing and education.
“We are going to do a better job on our advertising and helping our customers understand what they will be able to do with each package,” he said.
The Power Board approved the new PES Energize data rate schedule unanimously.
The data rate schedule is related to internet only and does not affect video/cable rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.