The board that governs the Giles County Agri Park has developed its by-laws as well as an agreement and policies and regulations for the use of the park.

According to discussion in last week’s meeting of the Agri Park Board of Directors, if by-laws previously existed for how the board governing the Agri Park was to operate, copies of those by-laws could not be located. This led to the creation of a set of by-laws over the last few months.

