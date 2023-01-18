The board that governs the Giles County Agri Park has developed its by-laws as well as an agreement and policies and regulations for the use of the park.
According to discussion in last week’s meeting of the Agri Park Board of Directors, if by-laws previously existed for how the board governing the Agri Park was to operate, copies of those by-laws could not be located. This led to the creation of a set of by-laws over the last few months.
The complete By-laws, Use Agreement and Policies and Regulations are available at the county executive’s office during regular business hours. The county executive’s office is located on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse Annex at 222 W. Madison St. in Pulaski. Plans are also to post these documents on the county website at gilescountytn.gov.
Among the articles in the by-laws are the makeup of the governing board of the park, which is to consist of five county commissioners and four members of the civic clubs that have representation on the board. The county executive is an ex officio, or non-voting board member, but may vote to break a tie.
The by-laws go on to spell out how officers are to be selected, the authority of the board, when and where regular meetings will be held and how the board will oversee the use of the Agri Park.
“Use of the Agri Park by individuals and organizations other than Club Members or Giles County shall be limited to Volunteer Hall, the Livestock Barn and parking area,” Section 5.2 of the by-laws state, also requiring the board to adopt a written agreement for the use of the park.
The by-laws also set the board’s regular meetings on the second Friday of each month at 9 a.m. at Volunteer Hall, unless changing the date or time is required.
The by-laws were approved unanimously among the seven board members present at last week’s meeting.
The user agreement, which was also passed during last week’s Agri Park board meeting, is available at the Giles County Executive’s office, and includes a set of policies and regulations governing the use of the park.
Requirements spelled out in the user Application and Agreement include:
• Insurance — For events open to the public at large with less than 5,000 people attending, a minimum of $1 million in liability coverage and a minimum of $100,000 property damage coverage is required. If the event is for 5,000 or more a minimum of $2 million in liability and $200,000 in property damage coverage is required.
• If law enforcement or private security is deemed to be necessary for an event, law enforcement may be hired by the county executive at the expense of the permittee.
• A $400 deposit is required when the application to use the Agri Park is submitted and is refundable unless “there are unanticipated charges or the facilities are not returned in clean, good working condition.”
• Use of Volunteer Hall is $125 for up to four hours or $250 per day. The use fee for the Livestock Barn is the same. The use fee is required at the time an application is submitted, which is required at least 30 days prior to the proposed activity.
The deposit and rental fees set forth are the same as those previously in effect.
Also included in the Application and Agreement are Policies and Regulations for the use of the park.
Among those policies and regulations are:
• Alcohol use is prohibited, with waivers considered by the board on a case-by-case basis.
• No drugs or fireworks allowed on the premises at any time.
• Campfires are prohibited and grilling in camp stoves with open flames, wood or charcoal must be approved prior to an event.
• Nudity, live performances which involve the removal of clothing or garments, performances of male or female impersonators, the performance or simulation of sexual or indecent acts, public indecency, and the display, distribution or sale of sexually-oriented materials or pornography are prohibited.
• All dogs must be kept on a leash, and any person with a dog is required to clean up after it.
The use agreement and policies and regulations were approved by a vote of 6-0-1 with board members Gayle Jones, Maurice Woodard, Benny Birdsong, Caleb Savage, Matt Rubelsky and Pat Ford voting in favor and committee member George Witt abstaining.
