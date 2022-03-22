Dogs at-large and tied up in front yards were among the items discussed at last week’s Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session.
The board heard that a citizen had reached out about the city’s leash law/dogs at large due to a dog on a lead and acting aggressively toward her and her dog.
Alderman Randy Massey said he has seen as many as 10 dogs inside fencing in front yards and another yard with fencing in the front and a “Beware of Dog” sign on the fence.
The board discussed that front yard fences for the purpose of housing dogs was not allowed in the city limits nor were dogs on leads.
Alderman Pat Miles said if fences such as these were being “grandfathered in,” the board needed to discuss what that entails and possibly update those guidelines.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said anyone who encounters a dog at large should call 9-1-1 and it would be addressed.
In other business during its March 14 work session, the city council:
• Heard an update from Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton.
• Heard the deadline for non-profits requesting appropriations in the 2022-23 budget will be April 15 at 4:30 p.m.
The board discussed not granting any appropriations after the deadline and that the county’s deadline is the same date.
Mayor Pat Ford said the date falls on Good Friday, but the city would be open anyway.
• After Ford suggested admission to the Splash Pad at the Recreation Center be free during its first season, the board discussed that possibility.
Harrison said the first season will be a learning experience.
