While the issue of funding non-profit organizations is not on the Giles County Commission’s agenda for next week, the discussion could re-emerge when the commission meets Monday.
When the county commission passed it’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget in June, some commissioners indicated their willingness to consider giving requested funding to the Campbellsville Library, the Minor Hill Library, the Boys and Girls Club, the Senior Citizens Center and the Humane Association. These organizations, and others, were not included in the proposed non-profit appropriations for the 2021-22 budget and could not be added back to the budget without re-advertising the changes.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners recommended to commissioners that they pass the budget as it had been advertised then amend the budget as the commission sees fit after the beginning of the new fiscal year in July.
The non-profit appropriations for 2021-22 passed in June as submitted by a vote of 20-1.
Last week, the commission’s Budget Committee discussed non-profits again, with Moore-Sumners requesting that her office be removed from the non-profit appropriations application gathering process if the budget committee and the rest of the commission are not going to follow the rules they established.
The budget committee set rules before the recent budget process that included not considering any applications submitted after April 15 and not advertising the deadline for non-profit applications.
Moore-Sumners expressed her frustration with the lack of fairness from the committee and full commission when they allowed at least one non-profit entity to be funded despite an incorrect application, and are considering funding others that she said did not follow the rules.
“It is not fair to myself and my office to continue doing it this way,” Moore-Sumners said. “It’s not fair to some of the people sitting in the audience today who are non-profits who followed the rules religiously and they’re not even considered.”
The finance director reminded commissioners that she has no stake in which organizations do or don’t receive money from county government. She said it is not her job to recommend who should get money and who shouldn’t, but to give commissioners information on which to act.
When the county commission fails to follow its rules, Moore-Sumners said it infringes on her credibility. When she tells a non-profit on April 16 that the deadline has passed, she said they take her word for it as the director of finance for the county. Those people, she noted, may not have turned in anything and are not being considered now.
“I’m just respectfully asking next year that my office can be removed from the gathering and receiving of the non-profits,” Moore-Sumners asked. “I don’t like being caught in the middle of it. It’s not doing my office right on the information I’m giving out because it changes.
“If you want me to be part of gathering the information, I do not mind to do it, but if we’re not going to follow the rules, I don’t want to be a part of it, because it’s not right,” she continued. “It’s not right to myself and it’s not right to the people who are spending the time, who have applications that are perfect every single time. Why do they even need to do an application if they’re going to be considered anyways?
“I’m not for or against any non-profit. It doesn’t matter to me how much money you fund them. All I’m asking is you just follow the rules and stick to our rules and then if you want to come back in six months and give some money, that’s fine.”
Budget Committee Chairman Erin Curry acknowledged that the committee established the budget process rules, adding that she actually voted against a non-profit that she supports because it did not have a proper application.
Curry suggested the budget committee put the non-profit appropriation application on the county’s website as the only place where an application can be obtained.
She also suggested commissioners let the non-profits in their districts know when, where and how they can apply for appropriations from the county.
Commissioner Judy Pruett, a member of the budget committee, said the perception she has seen is that the county has made it even more difficult to apply for non-profit funds because the deadline was not advertised.
She added that she believes the application is cumbersome and asks for information that many small organizations don’t have.
“Personally, I think that sometimes the rules have to be tweaked,” she said. “I agree that we need to follow the rules as close as we can. I think it’s difficult this year to put any blame anywhere on the confusion or the misunderstanding or the lack of rule following. I believe in following rules, but I do know that there are a lot of extenuating circumstances and situations that may make a difference in some cases.”
Commissioner Gayle Jones said her mind changed on funding non-profits when the commission approved a $100,000 appropriation to UT Southern at the June meeting. She added that if the county can fund that request, they can approve others.
After considerable discussion concerning specific non-profits and why they were or were not considered, Jones, a member of the budget committee, made a motion to fund the libraries at Campbellsville and Minor Hill as they had requested. The motion failed 6-1 with Jones casting the lone vote in favor. Voting against were commissioners Stoney Jackson, Larry Worsham, Duane Jones, Pruett, Curry and David Adams, who later asked for his vote to be changed to in favor.
Despite failing in committee, Commissioner Tracy Wilburn reminded his fellow commissioners that the issue can still be brought up in the full commission.
In the monthly meetings of the full commission, commissioners can bring forth any issue they see fit regardless of whether it is on the agenda for that meeting or received the approval of a committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.