Non-profits receiving funds from the county brought a lot of discussion, but no recommendations at the Sept. 29 meeting of the county commission’s Budget Committee.
Budget committee members now include commissioners Terry Jones, David Adams, Matthew Hopkins, Gayle Jones, Evan Baddour, Judy Pruett and chair Erin Curry.
Curry said the rules for non-profits had been implemented by the budget committee approximately two years ago, and while some organizations followed those rules, others did not — the Giles County Boys and Girls Club being one that did not.
She said the committee had been asked to consider proposals to donate money to the Boys and Girls Club (originally $1,000 but later proposed to increase to $5,000) and the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center at $10,000.
“Tourism is economic development,” TOT representative Carolyn Thompson said. “It is one of the top three income makers in the state of Tennessee.”
Gayle Jones asked if the Giles Chamber advertises the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center.
“Not much,” TOT representative Anne Story said, adding that the county has been receiving hotel/motel tax that is “supposed to go to tourism entities” but is not going to the tourism group and she wasn’t certain how it was being spent.
The $10,000 request would be used for a billboard on I-65, to get earphones and tape messages for tours and a telephone and answering machine, Story said. She added that only she and one other person have their phones listed for the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center.
Thompson said the location in Pulaski is the only Cherokee interpretive center in the United States and only location where two of the trails cross.
“If it wasn’t for tourism, we wouldn’t need hotels, we wouldn’t need restaurants, we wouldn’t need anything if it wasn’t for tourism and tourists,” Commissioner Joyce Woodard said.
Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners said the hotel/motel fund that is $211,884.56 for 2021-22 is designated through a private act to assist with the renovation of county buildings.
“The non-profits are a touchy subject,” Commissioner Brad Butler said. “They need money. We’ve got a limited well to pull from, but anything we can do to get more people in here spending money.”
Woodard said tourism can play a role in people choosing to relocate to Giles County as well.
Commissioner David Wamble said he wanted to propose raising the hotel/motel tax and the additional revenue “potentially go to tourism.”
“It makes sense,” Wamble said. “They generate part of the money. It makes sense to give them money.”
“We need the money for county buildings,” he said, adding that he did not “want to give that up.”
County Executive Graham Stowe said he thought it was “a good idea.”
Two things would have to be addressed — raising the tax and going to the general assembly to change how the funds will be used, he said.
“Maybe we can do some investigating on those steps,” Curry said.
“I’m on it,” Stowe said.
Boys, Girls Club
When asked if the two non-profits that were being discussed followed the rules, Curry said the Trail of Tears did, but the Boys and Girls Club did not.
Adams said the Boys and Girls Club “should be out… if it wasn’t done correctly.”
“What’s it been, four months since we passed the budget?” he asked. “And we are here now still arguing about something that happened last year.”
“Just for the sake of transparency, I think it would be helpful for some of the new members to understand what rule wasn’t followed by the Boys and Girls Club,” Baddour said. “Correct me if I’m wrong, I’m pretty sure they hadn’t stapled the paperwork.”
“It was not collated, it wasn’t a package, it was not submitted professionally…,” Curry said.
“So collated and stapled?” Baddour asked.
“Pretty much,” Curry said.
“I’ll point out, and just really a comment at this point, I know we can’t go back in time,” Baddour said. “That this at least could be perceived by the public as the type of red tape that government puts up that sort of hamstrings hard working non-profits…”
“That’s something that we discussed at length,” Curry said. “I was the one who sorted the packages, who spent my personal time outside of the committee putting the packets together for each committee member.”
She said she brought the Boys and Girls Club envelope to the committee, placed it in the middle of the table and said for the commissioners to get one if they wanted.
“But I did not think it was my responsibility or this committee’s responsibility to sort and staple a package when 20 other groups managed to do it correctly,” Curry said.
She said she is not in favor of giving taxpayer money to non-profits other than Fire and Rescue, the libraries and the veterans, “when we are asking department heads to make cuts.”
“But with that being said, we can always vote as a committee to send it to full commission so everyone can have a vote,” Curry said.
“Just a statement — the purpose of government is not to fund charities,” Hopkins said. “That’s not the role of government.”
“My statement is why are we sitting here thinking Maury County should be taking care of our children?” Commissioner Rose Yvonne Brown said. “This is not a babysitting service. We should be taking care of our own kids whether it is fund-raising or whatever. I don’t think Maury County needs to come in and do it.”
Both Brown and Curry acknowledged that the club was a “nice service.”
“This is getting these children to head in the direction of being productive citizens...,” Commissioner Roger Reedy said, adding that it will help the county economically in the future.
Adams said he chooses what non-profit he himself gives to and does not feel the commission should be deciding for the people of Giles County.
A motion to recommend $5,000 for the Boys and Girls Club failed 5-to-2. Voting for were Baddour and Pruett, voting against were Gayle Jones, Adams, Hopkins, Terry Jones and Curry. A motion to amend the amount for the Boys and Girls Club to $1,000 failed for lack of a second.
The Trail of Tears’ request for $10,000 failed 5-to-2. Voting for were Baddour and Pruett, voting against were Gayle Jones, Adams, Hopkins, Terry Jones and Curry.
The committee then heard from Giles County Fire and Rescue Director Bill Myers.
His proposal was for the county to fund the purchase of refurnished automatic electronic defibrillators (AEDs) to replace the obsolete units the fire and rescue currently have.
“There is not always an ambulance available to go to a structure fire or something that is a high exertion incidence for us,” Myers said.
“This request is really a two-pronged request,” he said. “Number one is to get AEDs in every fire station again for our safety, and then the proposal is AEDs that will connect to Giles County EMS’s cardiac monitor so they will be able hook right into what we had and get all the data from what we did.
“So that’s really the first step for us to become an agency that can support Giles County EMS by getting our folks trained as emergency medical responders…”
Myers said there will be an equipment purchase process and training process before the GCFR will be able to initiate this service.
The total cost of the devices would be $9,450, he said.
The committee approved to send the proposal to the full commission.
TACN Communication System
“We are talking about emergency communications throughout the county for our emergency services,” Stowe said, adding that “the problem statement is that we have holes in the county where communications are either very, very poor or nonexistent, and it is analog…
“What we want to do is improve that with a digital system which requires towers.”
He said that “the latest proposal comes down to $6.6 million” that is “strictly dependent upon the state of Tennessee contributing to the project by providing infrastructure at two towers.”
“We’ve gotten a verbal commitment that the state is behind that,” Stowe said, adding that he is going to be working on the contract for that.
The commission heard that the $6.6 million package is good until Dec. 15 and would need to make it through the full commission by its November meeting.
Stowe said the “price tag could be spread across three fiscal years.”
The towers and all equipment and radios for the emergency services from Ardmore to Lynnville would be included in that package, he said.
“If there is a disaster, we are going to have much better interoperability with all the other agencies that come in to help us,” Stowe said.
Myers spoke about the tornado that hit the Prospect area Jan. 1 and how crews could not communicate with each other.
“Unfortunately, one of our crews, our engine crews out of our Prospect station down there was in the direct path of a second wave of that storm,” Myers said. “We had no way to get ahold of them to tell them to seek shelter.
“We had to physically send folks down there after that wave came through to make sure that they were okay.”
“It still makes the hair stand up on the back of my neck a little bit,” he said, adding that the highway department had people down there and no one could be reached.
Stowe said he was only giving commissioners the information and the proposal could be discussed at the next budget meeting.
In other business during its meeting, the budget committee:
• Approved the 2022-23 school budget amendments that included a new school supervisor position for $81,113.
• Approved the 2022-23 county budget amendments that included the ambulance rollover, archives reserve, animal shelter donations and sheriff Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) grant.
• Heard “some food for thought” from Curry that the committee might want to consider the county libraries’ non-profit requirements since they have a maintenance of effort with the Buffalo Regional Library.
She also said she wanted to suggest adding a sentence to the rules that the non-profit package request information be collated and bound.
“Is that sentence not in the rules?” Baddour asked.
“No, because it hasn’t ever come up in the years that we’ve been doing it,” Curry said.
Moore-Sumners said she had an addition as well.
After having an encounter with a non-profit expecting a check after the commission approved its request, she said she informed them she still needs the non-profit to send her a form of request, and she was shocked that that instruction was not on the application.
“Well, that would be like me paying a vendor without the invoice,” Moore-Sumners said. “It’s just not going to happen.”
“We won’t get into the non-profit process until early next year, so we don’t have to make these decisions right now,” Curry said. “Just be thinking about them.”
• Approved an animal shelter policy update to include an already approved adoption agreement.
Giles County Animal Shelter Director Morgan Sutton said good items to donate to the shelter include food, treats and bleach.
“We have a lot of sickly dogs right now,” Sutton said, adding that they prefer to give them puppy food with more nutrients during that time.
She said the shelter had also gotten approximately 15 dogs due to animal cruelty and 12 did not have any teeth.
Wet dog food is preferable in that case, Sutton said.
“So, I challenge you all to take some if you can,” Curry said.
• Heard from Giles County EMS Director Roy Griggs that one of the service’s paramedics and an AEMT were in Florida to help with the evacuation of a 46-bed hospital.
Griggs said they are expected to assist for about 15 days.
“It’s not a picnic,” he said. “They’re probably going to be in some pretty bad stuff.”
Griggs said the federal government will reimburse for this time and EMS backfilled their shifts before ever agreeing to send anyone.
