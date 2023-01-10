While some Giles Countians’ property taxes went up, others went down, but the average should be no additional money for the county due to the tax rate.
That was the explanation from Giles County Assessor of Property Tommy Hyatt and Giles County Trustee Tony Risner during a meeting of the county commission’s Budget Committee last week.
With complaints coming in from county residents concerning increases in the amount of their 2022 property tax bills, the budget committee asked the county officials for clarification.
“The tax rate went down in Giles County but assessment values went way up, which resulted in some people’s taxes going down and some going up,” Risner said. “The property tax didn’t go up. County money, dollar for dollar, stayed the same. Some (individual property taxes) went up, some went down, some stayed the same.”
Explaining that the state mandates appraisals be based on property sales, Hyatt noted that the unprecedented number of residential property sales in Giles County and surrounding areas over the last five years along with unprecedented amounts paid for property combined to increase the evaluation of property values for last year’s reappraisal.
While residential sales went to previously unknown highs, Hyatt said industrial and commercial property sales did not match that rate of increase.
“You can only go by state law and state law says you have to do it by sales,” Hyatt said. “There was not a sales base in the industrial to show the increase that residential did.”
Hyatt’s explanation brought some commissioners to surmise that because commercial and industrial had less increases based on sales, the tax burden has been shifted more onto residential.
Commissioner David Wamble pressed the issue of citizens being told last year that they would not pay more in property taxes due to the reappraisals. Wamble said he felt like he had lied to his constituents in saying that during the 2022 reappraisals.
Hyatt stressed that he never said individual residents wouldn’t pay more, explaining that Giles County has over 20,000 parcels and across those 20,000 parcels the sales figures for each area are plugged in to determine the property tax rate.
“I’ll never again tell anybody their taxes won’t go up,” Wamble said.
The county commission, Hyatt also noted, reduced the property tax rate for the entire county to the rate adjusted by the state to ensure the county doesn’t increase its overall revenue because of the increase of property values based on the new appraisals.
Any increased property tax revenue the county receives from last year’s taxes, Hyatt said, will come from new construction and additions to property.
Hyatt also noted that properties in the county are selling for as much as three times the appraisal values set last year.
Risner added that the state offers tax relief to disabled veterans and tax relief is also available to property owners 65 and over who qualify.
He urged anyone who thinks they may qualify to contact his office before the end of February to determine if they are eligible for property tax relief.
