Pulaski Electric System and Giles County as a whole have a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to enhance its fiber infrastructure through state and federal grants.
The State Broadband Accessibility Grant, which typically awards $10-$12 million, will be increasing the amount to $100 million this year. This 50/50 matching grant could result in up to $14 million in funds for Giles County including $7 million from the state and $7 million provided by PES and local partners. Engineers are already assessing just how much of the county could receive additional coverage if the full $14 million is received.
PES interim CEO Scott Newton noted COVID-19 has demonstrated a shift in society that highlights the need for reliable high speed internet, which can be provided most reliably through fiber.
“There has been a shift in society, due to COVID-19, demanding more of our residents work from home utilizing the internet,” Newton said. “Many of the county’s students live in areas not served or underserved by internet and have had significant difficulty staying current with classwork. The benefits of telehealth have shown
substantially for our elderly who have difficulty leaving the home as well as those with underlying medical conditions. The economic impact of property values in Giles County is negatively impacted by the lack of high-speed connection accessibility. Most businesses can’t function without high speed internet and will opt away from underserved areas.”
The state government currently defines underserved areas as those receiving less than 25 megabits (25 Mbps) download speeds and 3 megabits (3 Mbps) upload speeds. However, Newton notes that the future may require even higher speeds, with fiber currently offering the only indisputable choice in achieving those speeds. The state is currently conducting a study to determine high speed internet accessibility throughout the state, but it will not be completed for several more months.
According to Newton, a 2020 engineering study was conducted to provide PES with estimates on the cost and feasibility of expanding internet coverage to much of the PES electric service area. The findings of the study were that, at the current expense, the project would never pay for itself unless grant money was received or a portion of the cost was paid by the customer.
The State Broadband Accessibility Grant could provide the first step in making large scale fiber extension a real possibility.
Newton notes the importance of the wording of the grant application, which states “applicants with additional local match or leveraged funds will receive additional points in the scoring process.”
“The more partners we have, the greater the demonstrated community involvement, the greater chance of getting the grant,” Newton said. “PES has been in contact with the city and county officials. An area of clarification the state is actively working on is whether the American Rescue Plan funds can be used as a portion of the 50 percent match. We have confirmed the American Rescue Plan funds can be used for broadband as stand-alone money, but we and many other counties are trying to get clarification if it can be placed toward the state grant matching.”
