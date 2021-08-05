With the expected growth of Giles County, Pulaski Electric System (PES) is looking to expand its fiber-optic broadband with the possibilities of grants.
Interim PES CEO Scott Newton said he needed to discuss some state and federal grants with the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen during Monday’s meeting, one specifically being the National Telecommunication and Information Administration (NTIA) Broadband Grant, but the lead applicant would be required to be a government entity.
Only one area in the county—the Minor Hill area—would qualify for this grant of $5 million with 10 percent of that requiring matching funds, which the PES Board recently approved to cover, Newton said.
“But we have to have a governmental entity to be the lead applicant,” he said. “Meaning that they have to be responsible.”
PES has asked the county to be the lead for the grant, but the county will not vote on it until the day before the application deadline, Newton said, including that he would like to request the city to be a backup entity, “a Plan B,” in case the county does not approve it.
“If we do not get a favorable vote, our application would be dead in the water the next day,” he said, so, “they would like to have two applications ready.”
“We always talk about being a community,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “And let’s face it, our community needs broadband.”
“If we can help do that, I’d like to see us do that,” he said, adding that he did not expect any liability would be on the city other than being the lead applicant with PES taking on the 10 percent match.
The board decided to consider being the lead applicant at next week’s regular session, so PES would have a backup application.
Newton said there is also a state broadband grant for $14 million that will have to be matched at 50 percent, and PES will be asking others to help partner on the project that would expand into three other parts of the county — the north, farther south and to the east.
Another grant, Newton said, will be focused on enhancing the fiber ring.
“We can have dedicated fiber lines running just to the fire, 9-1-1 or whatever building you choose,” Newton said. “So, there is no one else attached to that, which makes it less of a cybersecurity risk.
“And we would have to augment the system to do that.”
Newton informed the board the city street lighting project to switch to LED lights has been completed in two areas on the north end of town, and the third is about 25 percent complete.
Newton said the engineers are working on the next phase of the project with the 3,000K lighting that is “more focused.”
An aid-to-construction policy has been approved by the PES Board for electricity as a continuation of a $2,000 credit for new builder extension bill, Newton said, adding that updates had been made to the policy.
The aid-to-construction for fiber-optic broadband has received more than 20 inquiries in the past 30 days, he added.
PES is currently choosing an engineering group to design the future traffic lights in town and for the installation as well. The project will include maintenance and replacement of one to two intersections per year, he said.
A recent survey for PES yielded about 1,010 submitted forms.
“It was a very beneficial survey,” Newton said, adding that PES was able to reach out to people who stated they are having issues.
In other business during its work session Aug. 2, the city council heard a speed bump had been requested for the intersection of Cemetery Road and Rhodes Street. This comes from a property owner who said drivers are missing the curve and driving into their yard.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said he did not know that a speed bump would be the solution with the risk of someone hitting it too fast and possibly causing them to fatally injure someone.
It was decided Chief of Police John Dickey would put up signage to see if that would help with the problem.
