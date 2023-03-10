Parade permits are among the items on the agenda for the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen when it meets in regular session
next week (March 14).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Parade permits are among the items on the agenda for the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen when it meets in regular session
next week (March 14).
The board will consider a parade permit for the Trent Holt 5K (May 13) and UT Southern (April 26).
The meeting is scheduled for noon Tuesday, March 14, at City Hall. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel beginning around 11:50 a.m.
Also on the agenda will be a contract with the architect working on renovations to city hall.
The board’s Feb. 28 meeting is also available on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Chickens
The subject of backyard chickens has been brought up during the last couple of city council meetings.
A Pulaski resident, who in the past has challenged the city’s ordinance against keeping laying hens in backyards in the city, has asked again if there is any new discussion or consideration to allow it.
“People need them and there are people here that have them, but the law abiding citizens don’t,” the citizen said.
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said that right now the ordinance says no and the city is following the ordinance.
“We don’t allow that and never have,” Brindley said. “There are a lot of people as well that don’t want this.”
Parade Permits
Two parade permit changes were approved by the board at it’s regular meeting Feb. 28.
UT Southern’s Cross Country 5K has been moved to April 15.
A change was made to the traffic flow for the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition event planned for the Pulaski Square June 3.
A citizen questioned the issuance of a parade permit for what is considered more of an event than a parade.
Board officials clarified that the parade permits cover events and parades.
In other business during its Feb. 28 meeting, the city council:
• Approved a parade permit for Main Street/SunDrop Fest for June 10.
• Heard that a low bid of $49,450 was awarded for the cascade system for the fire department. Harrison said the system to fill breathing apparatus would be available to Giles County Fire and Rescue if needed.
• Held a public hearing about and approved the second reading to rezone property being swapped between the Industrial Development Board and Integrity.
• Acting as the city’s Beer Board, approved a beer permit for Main Street/SunDrop Fest for June 10 and approved a special event and temporary beer permit for the Giles County Chamber April 8.
Publisher
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.