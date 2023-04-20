The Giles County Commission gave its approval to pursue engineering and architectural studies on two sites for a new Giles County Ambulance Service building.
The commission’s action came at its first 5 p.m. meeting April 17, which was held in front of a near capacity crowd on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting was presented live and is available for viewing now on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Stowe gave a quick recap of the building and capital projects facing the county at this time, including Giles County Courthouse renovations at approximately $10 million, schools upgrades and renovation at $20 million for three schools, $4.5 million in broadband infrastructure and $6.5 million for emergency radio communications.
Noting that the ambulance service building is a can that has been kicked down the road for 14 years, Stowe said he’s seen that the current county commission is ready to make sure it is not kicked another four years down the road.
With several sites having been considered over the past few months, three were the focus for the commission during Monday’s meeting — 40-plus acres for sale at the intersection of Highway 11 and the Highway 64 Bypass, the Giles County Agri-Park and property adjacent to the Giles County Fire and Rescue Pulaski Station on Industrial Loop Road.
The commission first turned its attention to the property for sale at the intersection of the bypass and Highway 11. The price given to the county to purchase the property is $800,000. In recent committee meetings, proponents of the property have claimed it is the best because of it is large enough to possibly hold multiple county buildings, geography, ingress and egress and emergency response traffic safety.
During the meeting some commissioners said they could not support the county buying property when the county has plenty of property available on which to build.
In support of the purchase of the property, District 4 Commissioner Roger Reedy said it seems the county commission is always looking to get by and rarely looking to see what it takes to get ahead. He said the property would be a good long term investment for the county as well as serving the county’s needs now.
After considerable discussion the commission voted against purchasing the property by a tally of 18-3. Voting to purchase the property were commissioners Joyce Woodard (District 1), David Wamble (District 2) and Roger Reedy (District 4). Voting against were District 1 commissioners Curry and Jim Lathrop; District 2 commissioners Terry Jones and Tracy Wilburn; District 3 commissioners David Adams, Tim Risner and Guthrie; District Commissioner Matthew Hopkins and Caleb Savage; Districe 5 commissioners Brad Butler, Gayle Jones and Matt Rubelsky; District 6 commissioners Evan Baddour, Rose Brown and Joseph Sutton and District 7 commissioners Shelly Goolsby, Judy Pruett and Tammy Mathis.
Next, the commission considered giving Stowe the authority to have architect and engineering studies on the feasibility of county owned property at the Agri-Park and Industrial Loop Road adjacent to the Pulaski Fire and Rescue Station.
Proponents of the Industrial Loop Road property believe it is well located in terms of response times to the highest call area of the county and the property is owned by the county. Opponents of this property have noted that the industrial area is a problem for emergency response traffic, specifically the use of Rocky Road to get into Pulaski being hazardous and a train track across Bennett Drive causing delays.
Proponents for the Agri-Park property noted that it too is county owned property that provides good ingress and egress to high call areas. Opponents point to emergency response traffic in an industrial and high speed area as a possible problem as well as ambulances running emergency traffic having to cross the intersection of Highway 31 South and the Bypass.
The commission voted 14-7 that both properties should be studied. Voting in favor were commissioners Curry, Lathrop, Woodard, Terry Jones, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Risner, Hopkins, Rubelsky, Baddour, Goolsby, Pruett and Mathis. Voting against the two properties were commissioners Brown, Sutton, Gayle Jones, Butler, Savage and Reedy.
The commission then voted 18-2-1 to give Stowe permission to seek the assessments. Reedy and Guthrie voted against and Brown abstained. With the commission’s approval Stowe said he would start reaching to architect and engineering firms for hard numbers and the assessment of the two properties.
EMS Director
During the April 17 meeting, Stowe announced that Willow Chavez of Minor Hill has been selected to serve as Giles County’s new EMS Director.
According to Stowe, Chavez is currently a critical care paramedic in Lincoln County and a National Association of EMT instructor for tactical medical education, as well as a qualified flight paramedic.
Stowe said Chavez is a 15-year Army veteran, including 15 months of combat deployment, and has extensive training in hazardous materials response.
With a Bachelors degree in Health Sciences and Paramedic Care, Stowe added that Chavez is just a year away from earning her Masters in Public Service Leadership and Administration.
“It’s been an exhaustive search to find a new EMS Chief because replacing the likes of Roy Griggs isn’t easy,” Stowe said. “But I’m confident we’ve found not only a highly trained paramedic, but a great leader — someone who can stand on Roy’s shoulders and ensure continuous improvements to our ambulance service.”
In other business during it April meeting, the county commission:
• Approved an amendment to the county general fund budget including $29,800 for upgrades to the Giles County Animal Shelter and $15,000 to upgrade traffic detection for the signal light at the intersection of Highway 166 South and the Highway 64 Bypass.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Elected Terry Jones to take former commissioner Maurice Woodard’s seat on the Agri-Park Board of Directors.
• Elected Baddour to take Woodard’s seat on the Public Records Committee.
• Approved department records, contracts and agreements.
